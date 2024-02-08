Germany starts nationalization of Rosneft subsidiaries

The German government is taking steps to nationalize Rosneft's subsidiaries after placing them under external management. This is reported by Handelsblatt with reference to government sources, UNN reports.

The Federal Ministry of Economy is preparing to nationalize the oil company Rosneft Deutschland (RD). On Monday, the Russian concern Rosneft was formally involved in the relevant hearings the publication writes.

The hearing precedes further nationalization and is a formal procedure that the government wants to follow, Handelsblatt notes.

According to insiders, a final decision has not yet been made, but the government no longer considers a permanent extension of the external management to be an appropriate method for resolving the issue.

In December, Rosneft filed a constitutional complaint with the Federal Administrative Court of Germany against the transfer of its subsidiaries to the external management of the German Federal Network Agency.

On March 14, the court dismissed Rosneft's lawsuit against the German government, upholding the transfer of its assets to external management. An appeal filed in August was also unsuccessful.

