Ukraine nationalizes Russian oligarch's oil and gas assets worth half a billion hryvnias

The Supreme Anti-Corruption Court has upheld the claim of the Ministry of Justice to nationalize the Ukrainian assets of the sanctioned Russian oligarch Eduard Khudaynatov. UNN reports this with reference to the SBU press service.

Details

Reportedly, 100% of his share in the authorized capital of Alliance-Ukraine Oil Company LLC, estimated at almost half a billion hryvnias, was collected by Ukraine.

According to the SBU, Khudaynatov controlled the Ukrainian oil trader through a number of offshore companies and controlled entities. In this way, he hoped to avoid nationalization of this asset after the full-scale invasion of Russia. It is also noted that he received significant profits from the oil and gas market of Ukraine.

However, the SBU identified the real beneficial owner.

The investigation also established that Khudaynatov is one of Putin's confidants, heads the Russian oil and gas company NNK-Group and was a member of the Rosneft board of directors.

These two companies are among the largest "sponsors" of the war against Ukraine. They regularly supply fuel and lubricants to the military-industrial complex and occupation groups of Russia. Both companies also transfer billions of rubles to the budget of the aggressor country every month - the SBU said.

Criminal proceedings have been initiated under Part 4 of Article 110-2 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine (financing of actions committed with the aim of violent change or overthrow of the constitutional order or seizure of state power, change of the borders of the territory or state border of Ukraine).

Investigations to bring the Russian oligarch to justice for crimes against Ukraine are ongoing, the agency emphasized.