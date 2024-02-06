ukenru
Forgiveness Sunday 2025: traditions, rituals and spiritual purification on the eve of Lent
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
Exclusive
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
Ukraine nationalizes Russian oligarch's oil and gas assets worth half a billion hryvnias

Ukraine nationalizes Russian oligarch's oil and gas assets worth half a billion hryvnias

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 25195 views

The High Anti-Corruption Court has upheld the nationalization of Ukrainian oil and gas assets of Russian oligarch Eduard Khudaynatov worth half a billion hryvnias.

The Supreme Anti-Corruption Court has upheld the claim of the Ministry of Justice to nationalize the Ukrainian assets of the sanctioned Russian oligarch Eduard Khudaynatov. UNN reports this with reference to the SBU press service.

Details

Reportedly, 100% of his share in the authorized capital of Alliance-Ukraine Oil Company LLC, estimated at almost half a billion hryvnias, was collected by Ukraine.

According to the SBU, Khudaynatov controlled the Ukrainian oil trader through a number of offshore companies and controlled entities. In this way, he hoped to avoid nationalization of this asset after the full-scale invasion of Russia. It is also noted that he received significant profits from the oil and gas market of Ukraine.

However, the SBU identified the real beneficial owner.

The investigation also established that Khudaynatov is one of Putin's confidants, heads the Russian oil and gas company NNK-Group and was a member of the Rosneft board of directors.

These two companies are among the largest "sponsors" of the war against Ukraine. They regularly supply fuel and lubricants to the military-industrial complex and occupation groups of Russia. Both companies also transfer billions of rubles to the budget of the aggressor country every month

- the SBU said.

Criminal proceedings have been initiated under Part 4 of Article 110-2 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine (financing of actions committed with the aim of violent change or overthrow of the constitutional order or seizure of state power, change of the borders of the territory or state border of Ukraine).

Investigations to bring the Russian oligarch to justice for crimes against Ukraine are ongoing, the agency emphasized.  

05.09.23, 20:15

Tatiana Kraevskaya

Tatiana Kraevskaya

Economy Crimes and emergencies
ministerstvo-yustytsii-ukrainaMinistry of Justice of Ukraine
high-anti-corruption-court-of-ukraineHigh Anti-Corruption Court of Ukraine
sluzhba-bezpeky-ukrainySecurity Service of Ukraine
ukraineUkraine

Contact us about advertising