Germany plans to spend 2.1 billion euros on new Taurus Neo cruise missiles
The German Ministry of Defense plans to purchase 600 new Taurus Neo cruise missiles for the Bundeswehr. The first deliveries are expected in 2029, but the project funding has not yet been approved.
Germany plans to equip its army with a new model of long-range cruise missiles Taurus. This was reported by Spiegel magazine, UNN writes.
Details
According to Spiegel, Defense Minister Boris Pistorius plans to purchase new Taurus cruise missiles. The German Ministry of Defense has already submitted a draft to the budget committee in confidential documents for the 2025 budget.
From a military point of view, it would be expedient for Germany to order 600 Taurus Neo cruise missiles worth about 2.1 billion euros, and the first missiles could be delivered in 2029, the ministry believes.
However, the funding for the project is still unclear, which is why the project remains an option in the individual plan of the Ministry of Defense. To launch the project, the department needs about 350 million euros in 2025. Most of the costs of high-tech weapons will not be paid until 2029.
So far, the Bundeswehr has about 600 units of the old Taurus model. The weapon systems are designed for attacks behind enemy lines and are currently undergoing a large-scale modernization.
Recall
In September, German Chancellor Olaf Scholz once again confirmedthat Germany will not supply Taurus cruise missiles to Ukraine. At the same time, he said, Berlin is seeking to build up its own military power, as German troops are to become the main pillar of deterring Russian aggression in Europe.
