Germany officially refused to boycott the 2026 World Cup despite calls against Trump's policies

Kyiv • UNN

 • 36 views

The German Football Association (DFB) has rejected a boycott of the 2026 FIFA World Cup in the USA, Canada, and Mexico. The decision was made despite criticism of Donald Trump's foreign policy.

Germany officially refused to boycott the 2026 World Cup despite calls against Trump's policies

The German Football Association (DFB) has rejected a proposal to boycott the upcoming FIFA World Cup, which is to be held in the USA, Canada, and Mexico. The corresponding statement appeared after lengthy discussions within the organization, provoked by the aggressive foreign policy of US President Donald Trump, in particular his claims to Greenland and the introduction of new tariffs for European countries. This is reported by AP, writes UNN.

Details

In the official statement of the DFB, published on Saturday, January 31, emphasis is placed on belief in the "unifying power of sport" and the global positive impact of the World Cup. The leadership of the association emphasized that the participation of the national team in the tournament is a priority, and political debates should not hinder the participation of athletes in competitions.

Our goal is to enhance this positive energy, not to hinder it

– the federation's message says.

Internal split and Trump's criticism

Earlier, DFB Vice President and head of the "St. Pauli" club Oke Göttlich called for serious consideration of a boycott as a protest against the actions of the Trump administration.

Germany considers boycotting the 2026 World Cup due to the threat of US annexation of Greenland17.01.26, 01:19 • 5985 views

He compared the current threat to democratic values with the situation in 1980, when Western countries boycotted the Olympics in Moscow. Göttlich also reproached his colleagues for double standards, recalling the active criticism of Qatar during the 2022 World Cup. However, the DFB executive committee criticized the publicity of these calls, stating that such discussions should only be conducted within the organization.

Despite the refusal to boycott, European fans express concern about high ticket prices and possible visa restrictions for fans from some countries, which may be introduced by Washington. However, the German national team has already confirmed its intention to compete for the title in North America in the summer of 2026. 

Germany again called for a boycott of the 2026 World Cup amid Trump's statements on Greenland24.01.26, 10:47 • 5805 views

Stepan Haftko

