Germany leads in supporting Ukraine, deploying large-scale defense projects - Merz

Kyiv • UNN

 • 174 views

Friedrich Merz stated that Germany is doing everything for peace in Ukraine, providing leading support, especially in air defense. The country is launching large-scale projects in air defense and high-precision weapons.

Germany leads in supporting Ukraine, deploying large-scale defense projects - Merz

German Federal Chancellor Friedrich Merz stated that his country is doing everything to bring peace to Ukraine. He noted that Germany plays a leading role in supporting Ukraine, primarily regarding air defense. This is reported by UNN with reference to Bloomberg.

Details

As Merz noted, Germany is launching large-scale projects in the field of air defense, high-precision long-range weapons, and satellite technologies.

We work in small groups. Where necessary, we work as a trio - with France and Britain. We are obliged to do this, we are in the center of Europe

- Merz's speech states.

He added that Europeans know how precious the trust on which NATO was founded is.

In an era of superpowers, the United States will also need this trust, because even the US reaches the limits of its own strength if it acts alone. We must strengthen NATO and European structures within this Alliance. We must build healthy transatlantic relations

- Merz stated.

Recall

German Chancellor Friedrich Merz stated that the EU is ready for negotiations with Russia to end the war in Ukraine.

Yevhen Ustimenko

