Germany is ready to join security guarantees for Ukraine - German Ministry of Defense

Germany has expressed its readiness to join the system of security guarantees for Ukraine, but the specific scope of support has not yet been determined. This is reported by the publication FAZ, reports UNN.

Details

In Washington, Chancellor Friedrich Merz (CDU) did not rule out the Bundeswehr's participation, stating that Germany bears "great responsibility." He added that all of Europe should participate in security guarantees.

Later, answering a specific question about the Bundeswehr's participation, he stated that it was too early to give a definitive answer. According to the head of the defense department, Germany's contribution will depend on a number of factors, including US participation and the position of other allies.

We take into account, firstly, the course of negotiations, secondly, the possible contribution of the United States, and thirdly, coordination with our closest partners... as well as Russia's readiness to reach a peaceful solution - said Pistorius.

It will be recalled that Great Britain, France, and Germany are likely to send troops to ensure peace in Ukraine. But US President rules out the participation of American troops in this mission.

European officials are discussing a plan to send British and French troops to Ukraine as part of a peace agreement. About ten countries are ready to join this initiative.

Trump does not rule out US air support in Ukraine as a security guarantee