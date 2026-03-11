Germany has tightened control over Russia's "shadow fleet" in the North and Baltic Seas

The North and Baltic Seas have come under increased German control due to the activity of Russia's "shadow fleet" tankers. Germany's Federal Police are tracking the movement of vessels in the exclusive economic zone up to 370 km from the coast, acting within the framework of international law. This was reported by DW, writes UNN.

Details

This was the German Interior Ministry's response to a DW inquiry about whether a German operation to forcibly seize Russian "shadow fleet" tankers in the open sea is possible – similar operations have already been carried out by the US, Sweden, and Belgium. The Interior Ministry stated that it has increased control in Germany's exclusive economic zone (EEZ), which extends up to 370 km from the coast.

The Federal Police are currently intensifying shipping controls in the North and Baltic Seas, taking into account the situation and risk assessment conducted by security agencies. At the same time, the Federal Police are also observing vessels in the German EEZ that belong to the so-called "shadow fleet" - stated the Ministry of Internal Affairs.

In January, the US, and in February, Sweden and Belgium began seizing "shadow fleet" tankers. Law enforcement officers boarded the vessels from helicopters and took control of them. Germany has not conducted such operations. In January 2025, German authorities took control of the tanker Eventin with Russian oil, which was drifting in the Baltic Sea. It was towed to shore, its cargo was confiscated, and the vessel was arrested. Later, a German court questioned this decision. Germany also inspected several Russian-linked tankers but subsequently released them.

The German Interior Ministry did not directly answer whether the forceful seizure of Russian tankers is possible, stating that they act in accordance with international law. "Such a measure, for example, prohibiting entry into German coastal waters, depends on the specific circumstances of each individual case," they said.

In January 2026, German media reported that Germany had begun to prohibit Russian vessels from entering its territorial waters. At the same time, the German state Shipping Safety Service explained to DW that they do not have the right to stop tankers passing off the German coast in international waters.

Recall

On March 1, Belgian armed forces, with the support of French defense forces, detained a Russian shadow fleet tanker. The operation was named "Blue Infringer."

Ukraine discusses with the EU changes in legislation regarding the possibility of confiscating oil from tankers of Russia's "shadow fleet"