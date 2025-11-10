$41.980.11
Christmas Lent 2025: start date, dietary rules and prohibitions
Exclusive
01:10 PM • 10971 views
Up to 8 years in prison for TCC for mobilizing those reserved and those not subject to conscription: when can the Rada adopt the law, and is the punishment sufficient?
Exclusive
12:12 PM • 15525 views
Education Minister Lisovyi kept the acting rector of the State Biotechnological University, a person connected to bribe-taking MP Odarchenko, in office
10:02 AM • 30715 views
"Umbrellas are a must": Cyclone Niksala to bring rain and cold snap to Ukraine
Exclusive
09:50 AM • 64437 views
How the Ukrainian language is protected today - an interview with the Commissioner for the Protection of the State Language
Exclusive
09:28 AM • 37992 views
Underage driver hits pedestrian to death in Prykarpattia
08:17 AM • 41634 views
Law enforcement conducts a large-scale operation to expose corruption in the energy sector
November 10, 04:17 AM • 38047 views
One step closer to ending the longest shutdown: US Senate backs government funding bill
November 10, 12:30 AM • 30387 views
Zelenskyy: Putin may attack the EU before the end of the war in Ukraine
November 9, 12:22 PM • 54242 views
Fog will cover most regions of Ukraine on November 10: visibility will drop to 200 meters
Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Germany and Spain allocate $100 million to support countries fighting the effects of climate change

Kyiv • UNN

 • 610 views

Germany and Spain have announced joint funding of $100 million for a new climate change adaptation program aimed at helping developing countries. The funds will be channeled through the Climate Investment Funds, a multilateral mechanism of the World Bank.

Germany and Spain allocate $100 million to support countries fighting the effects of climate change
Pictured: German Chancellor Friedrich Merz and Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez

At the UN climate summit COP30 in the Brazilian city of Belém, Germany and Spain announced joint funding of $100 million for a new climate change adaptation program aimed at helping developing countries. This was reported by Bloomberg, writes UNN.

Details

The funds will be channeled through the Climate Investment Fund – a $13 billion multilateral mechanism of the World Bank. The new initiative, called ARISE (Accelerating Resilience and Innovation for a Sustainable Economy), aims to help vulnerable states "turn climate risk into opportunity" and strengthen their "adaptive capacity."

Greece begins gas drilling in the Mediterranean amid COP30 climate summit - Politico06.11.25, 22:02 • 3626 views

Building climate resilience is too big an opportunity to ignore

– said the fund's chief executive, Tariye Gbadegesin.

According to her, this challenge "requires a new type of response."

The program will focus on integrating climate resilience into economic strategies, attracting financing from multilateral development banks, climate funds, and the private sector.

According to estimates by the UN Environment Program, developing countries will need up to $365 billion annually by 2035 to adapt to climate change – several times more than current aid volumes.

World leaders at climate summit in Brazil call for decisive action: “We can choose leadership or doom”06.11.25, 22:58 • 4117 views

Stepan Haftko

