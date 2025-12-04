Germany allocates an additional 100 million euros for urgent repairs to Ukraine's energy sector

The German Federal Ministry for Economic Affairs and Energy (BMWE), through the KfW Development Bank, is providing Ukraine with an additional 100 million euros for the restoration of damaged energy infrastructure. These funds will be directed to the Energy Support Fund for Ukraine, UNN reports with reference to BMWE.

Details

The additional funding complements the 60 million euros already announced this year. In total, Germany's contribution to the Ukraine support fund will increase to 550 million euros by the end of 2025, making it the largest donor to the fund, which has accumulated over 1.3 billion euros since February 2022.

Russia systematically and deliberately attacks Ukraine's energy infrastructure, turning winter into another weapon. Our additional 100 million euros is a clear answer: we will not abandon the Ukrainian people. Protecting energy supply means protecting people – that's what it's all about – said Federal Minister of Economy Kateryna Reiche.

The fund's money is used to purchase spare parts and equipment for repairs. The German bank KfW is strengthening control over the use of funds, requiring that proper corporate governance of Ukrainian energy companies be a mandatory condition for receiving assistance, especially in light of recent anti-corruption investigations in Ukraine.

