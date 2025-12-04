$42.200.13
Low-cost airlines plan return to Ukraine: FT learned when
Exclusive
12:12 PM • 15644 views
Winter skincare: dermatologist's tips to protect your face from dryness and irritation
12:01 PM • 11273 views
The Armed Forces of Ukraine are holding back the Russians in Pokrovsk and Myrnohrad, preventing them from advancing - Syrskyi
Exclusive
11:24 AM • 12994 views
A popular medicine from the German manufacturer Heel is returning to Ukrainian pharmacies
09:37 AM • 14074 views
US peace plan talks are being held in parallel on four separate elements - NYT
December 3, 11:09 PM • 24271 views
Witkoff and Kushner to meet Umerov on December 4 - AP
December 3, 09:56 PM • 40573 views
"I don't know what the Kremlin will do": Trump commented on the meeting of American negotiators with Putin
Exclusive
December 3, 04:02 PM • 35377 views
This is no longer a blind "kamikaze", but a platform that can be brought to the target in real time: expert on the modernization of "Shaheds"Video
Exclusive
December 3, 03:15 PM • 45375 views
Rada adopted the state budget for 2026: what it means for the economy and exchange rates
December 3, 01:24 PM • 59881 views
EU proposes to cover two-thirds of Ukraine's financing needs for two years - €90 billion: von der Leyen explained two options for a solution
BM-21 "Grad"

Germany allocates an additional 100 million euros for urgent repairs to Ukraine's energy sector

Kyiv • UNN

 • 348 views

Germany is allocating an additional 100 million euros through the KfW Development Bank to restore Ukraine's damaged energy infrastructure. These funds will be directed to the Energy Support Fund for Ukraine, increasing Germany's total contribution to 550 million euros by the end of 2025.

Germany allocates an additional 100 million euros for urgent repairs to Ukraine's energy sector

The German Federal Ministry for Economic Affairs and Energy (BMWE), through the KfW Development Bank, is providing Ukraine with an additional 100 million euros for the restoration of damaged energy infrastructure. These funds will be directed to the Energy Support Fund for Ukraine, UNN reports with reference to BMWE.

Details

The additional funding complements the 60 million euros already announced this year. In total, Germany's contribution to the Ukraine support fund will increase to 550 million euros by the end of 2025, making it the largest donor to the fund, which has accumulated over 1.3 billion euros since February 2022.

Italy sharply slows down NATO program for purchasing American weapons for Ukraine - Bloomberg03.12.25, 15:30 • 3348 views

Russia systematically and deliberately attacks Ukraine's energy infrastructure, turning winter into another weapon. Our additional 100 million euros is a clear answer: we will not abandon the Ukrainian people. Protecting energy supply means protecting people – that's what it's all about 

– said Federal Minister of Economy Kateryna Reiche.

The fund's money is used to purchase spare parts and equipment for repairs. The German bank KfW is strengthening control over the use of funds, requiring that proper corporate governance of Ukrainian energy companies be a mandatory condition for receiving assistance, especially in light of recent anti-corruption investigations in Ukraine.

New Zealand allocates $15 million to PURL program for Ukraine04.12.25, 06:32 • 4570 views

Stepan Haftko

EconomyNews of the World
