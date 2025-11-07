German general: Russia could launch a limited attack on NATO as early as tomorrow

Russia has the capability to launch a limited military attack on NATO territory at any moment, stated German military politician Alexander Sollfrank. This is reported by UNN with reference to Reuters.

In a comment to Reuters, Commander of Germany's Joint Operations Command Alexander Sollfrank noted that Russia possesses sufficient combat power to launch a localized attack on alliance territory.

"If you look at Russia's current capabilities and combat power, it could launch a small attack on NATO territory tomorrow." - said Sollfrank.

He also added: "Small, quick, regionally limited, nothing big - Russia is too tied up in Ukraine for that."

The general emphasized that despite losses in the war against Ukraine, Russian air forces remain powerful, and nuclear and missile forces are intact. According to him, the Black Sea Fleet has suffered significant losses, but other Russian fleets continue to operate without reduction.

Sollfrank also noted that "Ground forces are suffering losses, but Russia claims it aims to increase the total number of its troops to 1.5 million soldiers."

Germany is already responding to threats by increasing defense spending and army size. Berlin has relaxed its constitutional debt limit to meet NATO's new target of spending 3.5% of GDP on defense by 2029. This will mean an increase in the military budget from almost 100 billion euros in 2025 to about 160 billion in 2029. It is also planned to increase the number of military personnel to 260,000.

Sollfrank emphasized that the possibility of a Russian attack would be determined by three factors: its military power, combat experience, and leadership.

"These three factors lead me to the conclusion that a Russian attack is entirely possible. Whether it happens or not largely depends on our own behavior." - he stressed, hinting at NATO's deterrence efforts.

He also noted that Moscow's hybrid actions, including drone incursions into Polish airspace, are part of a broader strategy.

"The Russians call this nonlinear warfare. In their doctrine, it is war before resorting to conventional weapons. And they threaten to use nuclear weapons - this is war by intimidation." - said Sollfrank.

He added that Russia's main goal is to both provoke NATO and assess its reaction, in order to "foster uncertainty, spread fear, cause damage, spy, and test" the alliance's resilience.

