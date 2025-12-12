German Foreign Ministry summons Russian ambassador over surge in cyberattacks

$42.270.01
New Labor Code finalized and ready for consideration: what to expect
Exclusive
01:09 PM • 12903 views
Hybrid warfare: why Russia is destroying pharmaceutical infrastructure and provoking drug shortages in Ukraine
Exclusive
01:07 PM • 16223 views
Butter prices are falling, warehouses are overflowing: what is happening in the Ukrainian dairy market and what are the forecasts?
Exclusive
11:47 AM • 28197 views
What the new generation of women are investing in: from technology to luxury
11:37 AM • 23758 views
I will come for everyone personally: Prosecutor General Kravchenko is not going to resign and knows who is working against him
10:25 AM • 21465 views
SBU's powers to expand: Zelenskyy signed the law
Exclusive
10:23 AM • 21642 views
The Verkhovna Rada is working on improving legislation that regulates the operation of medical institutions
Exclusive
December 12, 07:00 AM • 23459 views
Car re-registration in Ukraine: lawyer explains where it can be done, how much it costs, and the pros and cons of different methods
December 12, 01:09 AM • 28930 views
Trump ready to provide security guarantees to Ukraine for peace deal implementation
December 11, 05:49 PM • 40955 views
Rubio, Hegseth, Witkoff, Kushner, and other high-ranking US officials held talks with the Ukrainian team: they discussed security guarantees
Butter prices are falling, warehouses are overflowing: what is happening in the Ukrainian dairy market and what are the forecasts?
Exclusive
01:07 PM • 16225 views
Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 became The Game Awards 2025 Game of the Year: full list of winnersVideo12:55 PM • 12051 views
What the new generation of women are investing in: from technology to luxury
Exclusive
11:47 AM • 28198 views
Attacks on pharmaceutical logistics: Russia uses drug shortages as a way to pressure UkrainiansPhoto
Exclusive
December 11, 01:44 PM • 68923 views
Treatment that kills. What the lawyers of the scandalous Odrex clinic are silent aboutPhotoDecember 11, 11:11 AM • 71921 views
German Foreign Ministry summons Russian ambassador over surge in cyberattacks

Kyiv • UNN

 • 114 views

The German Foreign Ministry summoned the Russian ambassador in Berlin over cyberattacks aimed at undermining democracy. Germany has evidence of GRU involvement in a 2024 cyberattack and interference in the February elections.

German Foreign Ministry summons Russian ambassador over surge in cyberattacks

Germany's Foreign Ministry summoned the Russian ambassador in Berlin and stated that it had made it clear: there will be consequences for hybrid attacks supported by the government in Moscow aimed at undermining democracy. This is reported by Bloomberg, writes UNN.

Details

"We have been observing a massive increase in threatening hybrid actions by Russia for some time," said ministry spokesman Martin Giese at a regular government briefing in Berlin on Friday.

"This ranges from disinformation campaigns and espionage to cyberattacks and attempted acts of sabotage," Giese added, noting that the German government has clear evidence of the involvement of Russia's military intelligence agency, the GRU, in two specific incidents.

Germany is developing a secret plan in case of war with Russia - WSJ27.11.25, 10:20 • 15962 views

These were the 2024 cyberattack on the German air traffic control system by a hacker group called "Fancy Bear" and interference in the February elections and other internal affairs through a campaign called "Storm 1516."

Together with its European partners, Germany will take "a series of countermeasures to make Russia pay a price for its hybrid actions," Giese said, including new sanctions against individuals, such as travel bans and asset freezes.

Recall

European countries are considering joint offensive cyber operations and surprise military exercises in response to Russia's hybrid attacks. This comes amid an unprecedented number of sabotage acts and attempted attacks linked to Moscow.

