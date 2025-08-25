German Foreign Minister: Ukraine needs security guarantees almost equal to NATO membership

Kyiv needs security guarantees similar to NATO membership. This was stated by German Foreign Minister Johann Wadephul during the German government's Open Day, UNN reports with reference to DW.

According to the head of the German diplomatic mission, Ukraine will need such security guarantees "that very closely resemble what NATO membership means."

We cannot demand that Ukraine seriously consider territorial concessions if it does not receive at least real security guarantees from as many states as possible, that at least the rest (of Ukrainian territory - ed.) will be safe. - said Wadephul.

In his opinion, if such security guarantees are insisted upon, it could eventually convince Russian dictator Vladimir Putin of the need to make concessions. In addition, Wadephul is convinced that this will not pose any threat to Russia.

Then it could become the basis for us in Europe to finally have peace again. - noted the head of the German Foreign Ministry.

At the same time, he counts on a wide range of states that will provide Ukraine with security guarantees for the post-war period. In his opinion, the circle of guarantor countries needs to be expanded beyond Europe - for example, it is important that the United States joins this process.

Recently, German Foreign Minister Johann Wadephul stated that Germany would welcome China's more active participation in the peace process regarding the war in Ukraine, as negotiations with Russia are likely to intensify.

