German Foreign Minister: Ukraine needs security guarantees almost equal to NATO membership

$41.220.00
47.980.00
ukenru
August 24, 01:49 PM • 13530 views
Zelenskyy confirmed a new prisoner exchange: defenders who had been in captivity since 2022 returned homePhoto
August 24, 10:46 AM • 26304 views
SBU and SSO congratulated Russians on Ukraine's Independence Day: drones hit gas processing complex in Ust-LugaVideo
Exclusive
August 24, 09:24 AM • 32229 views
In Kyiv region, a 7-year-old boy accidentally shot a neighbor girl
August 24, 07:11 AM • 30489 views
Independence is forged on the battlefield: Zelenskyy congratulated Ukrainians on the holidayVideo
Exclusive
August 24, 05:50 AM • 40528 views
Ukraine's Independence Day: political scientist named main achievements for 2025Photo
Exclusive
August 23, 07:20 AM • 74992 views
Solar of Ukraine 2025: Questions and Answers about the Year Ahead
August 23, 06:14 AM • 62317 views
Zelenskyy: we will not give our land to the occupier
August 22, 06:18 PM • 33752 views
Trump on the war in Ukraine: "Over the next two weeks, we will find out how everything turns out"
Exclusive
August 22, 03:16 PM • 56653 views
The pharmaceutical market is stuck in a legal vacuum: the government delays, and patients overpayPhoto
Exclusive
August 22, 02:47 PM • 35531 views
Aviation can become an economic driver: MP Venislavsky on the prospects of the industry after the adoption of Defence City
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+11°
2m/s
89%
748mm
Popular news
It's not Russia's choice to provide security guarantees - Canadian PMAugust 24, 03:08 PM • 3690 views
Trump halted construction of an expensive offshore wind farm in the US: the project was almost completedAugust 24, 03:28 PM • 9856 views
Vance: Ukrainians themselves will determine the borders of their stateAugust 24, 03:35 PM • 4080 views
The Romanian Border Police reported how many Ukrainians illegally crossed the border in 2025August 24, 03:44 PM • 10588 views
"Used a national holiday": Szijjártó accused Zelenskyy of threatening Hungary on Independence DayAugust 24, 06:31 PM • 11983 views
Publications
Ukraine's Independence Day: political scientist named main achievements for 2025Photo
Exclusive
August 24, 05:50 AM • 40530 views
Solar of Ukraine 2025: Questions and Answers about the Year Ahead
Exclusive
August 23, 07:20 AM • 74994 views
Zodiac Sign Virgo: Characteristics of a Sign with an Analytical Mind and a Sensitive HeartPhotoAugust 23, 06:00 AM • 44770 views
Day of the State Flag of Ukraine and Kharkiv City Day: what else is celebrated on August 23August 23, 03:30 AM • 58467 views
Delicious and nutritious rice dishes: top interesting recipesPhotoAugust 22, 03:31 PM • 45239 views
Actual people
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Mark Carney
Donald Trump
J. D. Vance
Péter Szijjártó
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Europe
Canada
Hungary
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Five mysterious detective stories: what to watch this weekendVideoAugust 22, 02:39 PM • 44552 views
Blake Lively returns to screens with a new lead role despite legal battle with Justin BaldoniAugust 22, 01:10 PM • 29947 views
"Stranger Things" star Millie Bobby Brown and Jake Bongiovi adopted a childPhotoAugust 22, 11:46 AM • 30772 views
After a wave of outrage over "borrowed" design, Adidas apologized to a small Mexican townAugust 22, 10:17 AM • 33455 views
US to send singer to Russian "Intervision" contest in Moscow - PoliticoAugust 22, 02:18 AM • 39482 views
Actual
Unmanned aerial vehicle
Oil
Nord Stream 2
Football
Instagram

German Foreign Minister: Ukraine needs security guarantees almost equal to NATO membership

Kyiv • UNN

 • 48 views

German Foreign Minister Johann Wadephul stated that Kyiv needs security guarantees similar to NATO membership. He believes this could convince Putin to make concessions without threatening Russia.

German Foreign Minister: Ukraine needs security guarantees almost equal to NATO membership

Kyiv needs security guarantees similar to NATO membership. This was stated by German Foreign Minister Johann Wadephul during the German government's Open Day, UNN reports with reference to DW.

Details

According to the head of the German diplomatic mission, Ukraine will need such security guarantees "that very closely resemble what NATO membership means."

We cannot demand that Ukraine seriously consider territorial concessions if it does not receive at least real security guarantees from as many states as possible, that at least the rest (of Ukrainian territory - ed.) will be safe.

- said Wadephul.

In his opinion, if such security guarantees are insisted upon, it could eventually convince Russian dictator Vladimir Putin of the need to make concessions. In addition, Wadephul is convinced that this will not pose any threat to Russia.

Then it could become the basis for us in Europe to finally have peace again.

- noted the head of the German Foreign Ministry.

At the same time, he counts on a wide range of states that will provide Ukraine with security guarantees for the post-war period. In his opinion, the circle of guarantor countries needs to be expanded beyond Europe - for example, it is important that the United States joins this process.

Recall

Recently, German Foreign Minister Johann Wadephul stated that Germany would welcome China's more active participation in the peace process regarding the war in Ukraine, as negotiations with Russia are likely to intensify.

Security guarantees: PM Carney does not rule out Canadian troop presence in Ukraine24.08.25, 17:17 • 3106 views

Vadim Khlyudzinsky

PoliticsNews of the World
Vladimir Putin
NATO
Europe
Germany
United States
Ukraine
Kyiv