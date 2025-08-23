$41.220.00
German Chancellor assessed progress in Ukraine settlement at 2%

Kyiv • UNN

 • 30 views

German Chancellor Friedrich Merz assessed the progress of a peaceful settlement in Ukraine at 2%. He emphasized that Germany and the EU are making significant diplomatic efforts.

German Chancellor assessed progress in Ukraine settlement at 2%

German Chancellor Friedrich Merz assessed the progress of the settlement in Ukraine at 2%. This was reported by DW, informs UNN.

Details

Merz made this statement during a speech in Osnabrück at the congress of the Christian Democratic Union branch in the federal state of Lower Saxony.

Yes, we have taken the first steps. But I will say figuratively: we are at a distance of ten kilometers and have covered, perhaps, the first two hundred meters, no more. But in any case, we are moving in the right direction

=- said the Chancellor of the Federal Republic of Germany.

At the same time, according to him, the German and EU authorities "have not made greater diplomatic efforts than in the last three weeks."

Let no one say today that we are only discussing arms supplies

- he noted.

At the same time, he added that, given the statements of Russian dictator Vladimir Putin, "everyone should be clear about how difficult the task will be" regarding a settlement in the coming weeks or even months. Merz called not to abandon this goal and to continue to seek peace in Ukraine.

Recall

German Chancellor Friedrich Merz called the meeting in Washington with Trump, Zelenskyy, and European partners "good." He emphasized the need to pressure Russia and conclude a truce before further negotiations.

Meeting between Zelenskyy and Putin to take place within the next two weeks - Merz after White House talks19.08.25, 02:52 • 5792 views

Vadim Khlyudzinsky

PoliticsNews of the World
Vladimir Putin
Washington, D.C.
Friedrich Merz
Donald Trump
European Union
Germany
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Ukraine