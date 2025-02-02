German agency Lure and Meduza stop scandalous advertising campaign and apologize

The German agency Lure, which previously used photos of war and Ukrainians suffering to advertise the Russian edition of Meduza , apologizes to the people of Ukraine.

It also became known that Media and the Lure agency decided to stop the advertising campaign depicting Russia's war in Ukraine.

Transmits to UNN with a link to the “we-are-lure” page on the social network.

We sincerely apologize to the people of Ukraine for the pain our campaign has caused. Our intention was never to exploit suffering, but to stand in solidarity with Ukraine and support independent journalism that challenges Russian propaganda. - the statement reads.

The agency also emphasized that it deeply regretted that the company's approach “caused concern” - in particular, the inclusion of Yaroslav Bazylevych.

The company's representatives also assured that they are committed to supporting those who are fighting against the Russian propaganda machine.

Also, the Russian media outlet Meduza reportedthat it was stopping an advertising campaign with footage of Russia's war against Ukraine.

The publication admits that the advertising campaign included images of Ukrainians who did not authorize their use.

This was a mistake and we deeply regret it - the Russian edition writes.

The advertising campaign with footage of Russia's war against Ukraine has been stopped, Meduza assures .

Recall

UNN reported that the German agency Lure used photos of Ukrainians affected by the war in an advertising campaign of the Russian edition Meduza. Ukraine's Foreign Ministry demanded that the content be removed and that the Ukrainians whose grief was exploited be apologized to.

