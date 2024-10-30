Georgian President summoned for questioning over allegations of election fraud
The Georgian Prosecutor's Office has launched an investigation into possible rigging of the 2024 parliamentary elections. President Salome Zurabishvili was summoned for questioning on October 31 to provide evidence of violations.
The Georgian Prosecutor's Office announced the launch of an investigation into the alleged falsification of the parliamentary elections held in the country on October 26. Georgian President Salome Zurabishvili was summoned for questioning. This is reported by UNN with reference to "Echo of Caucasus".
According to the statement of the CEC and the information disseminated in the public space through mass media, the President of Georgia Salome Zurabishvili should have evidence of possible falsification of the parliamentary elections of 2024, in connection with which, in accordance with the procedure established by law, the President of Georgia was invited for questioning to the investigative agency on October 31 of this year
The agency promises to conduct "all necessary investigative and procedural actions, as stated in the appeal of the CEC, as well as to study the facts voiced by the President of Georgia, representatives of individual political parties and observation missions".
"As part of the investigation, all persons who may have information about the alleged criminal fact will be questioned. We also inform the public that law enforcement agencies are actively investigating several criminal cases in order to examine certain offenses identified during the pre-election period and on election day. The prosecutor's office will periodically inform the public about the results of the investigation," the statement said.
According to official data, the ruling Georgian Dream party won the parliamentary elections with almost 54% of the vote.
Both the oppositionand Georgian President Salome Zurabishvili do not recognize the legitimacy of the elections and talk about their falsification.
On Monday, a large-scale protest against the election results took place in Tbilisi.