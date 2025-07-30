Georgia expands living space at Daryali checkpoint for Ukrainians deported from Russia

$41.800.02
48.700.28
ukenru
July 29, 08:14 PM • 14112 views
Russian Federation launched a missile strike on a training unit of the Armed Forces of Ukraine: three killed, 18 wounded
July 29, 07:02 PM • 26998 views
No threat to the population: the Ministry of Internal Affairs assured that the radiation level in Zaporizhzhia is within normal limits
July 29, 05:50 PM • 25242 views
By August 8: Trump shortens Putin's "deadline" to 10 days
July 29, 05:22 PM • 34184 views
In Ukraine, the "Contract 18-24" program will be expanded to attract motivated people to work with drones - Zelenskyy
Exclusive
July 29, 02:15 PM • 43433 views
9.5 million and legislative support: what connects Kuzminykh with the pharmaceutical giant "Darnytsia"?Photo
Exclusive
July 29, 12:17 PM • 62878 views
Small pharmaceutical manufacturers against marketing ban: no chance to compete
Exclusive
July 29, 11:49 AM • 141007 views
Primary vs. secondary market: how the real estate market in Ukraine changed in 2025Photo
July 29, 09:21 AM • 57185 views
10-kopeck coins may be withdrawn from circulation: NBU explains detailsPhoto
Exclusive
July 29, 08:00 AM • 72186 views
After the Kakhovka HPP was blown up by the Russians, conditions for a locust invasion re-emerged in Ukraine - ecologist
July 29, 06:30 AM • 186558 views
Magnetic storms in August 2025: when to expect and how to prepare
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+19°
1.7m/s
91%
743mm
Popular news
The enemy attacked Kharkiv with a "Shahed": first detailsJuly 29, 11:06 PM • 7858 views
Forcing Trump to abandon the deadline: ISW assessed Peskov's statements about the 10-day term11:39 PM • 8344 views
"Will threaten Great Britain tomorrow": Netanyahu reacted to Starmer's statement on the recognition of Palestine12:34 AM • 6912 views
"Properly" loving Russia: occupiers sent schoolchildren from Donetsk region to "Artek" branch in Zaporizhzhia - CNS01:05 AM • 9476 views
An earthquake of magnitude 7.5 occurred in Kamchatka, Russia: a tsunami threat has been declaredVideo01:37 AM • 8696 views
Publications
Sowing calendar for August: when is the best time to plantPhotoJuly 29, 12:38 PM • 109256 views
Primary vs. secondary market: how the real estate market in Ukraine changed in 2025Photo
Exclusive
July 29, 11:49 AM • 141034 views
Magnetic storms in August 2025: when to expect and how to prepareJuly 29, 06:30 AM • 186585 views
"Darnytskyi" influence: MP Kuzminykh's activities should be investigated by law enforcement
Exclusive
July 28, 02:54 PM • 235248 views
Delicious and healthy: top 5 protein-rich foodsPhotoJuly 28, 01:41 PM • 196438 views
Actual people
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Xi Jinping
Keir Starmer
Emmanuel Macron
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
China
France
Israel
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Eddie Murphy confirmed participation in the "Shrek" spin-off dedicated to Donkey: what is knownJuly 28, 12:41 PM • 138856 views
Five incredible premieres in August: what to watchVideoJuly 27, 02:42 PM • 190716 views
Global matcha supplies are running out amid social media trends and crop failure - BBCJuly 26, 01:43 PM • 125181 views
The first episode of the series "Alien: Earth" premiered at Comic-ConVideoJuly 26, 12:13 PM • 119859 views
Coldplay concert scandal: Gwyneth Paltrow becomes "interim spokesperson" for Astronomer after CEO and HR Director resignJuly 26, 11:00 AM • 112263 views
Actual
Shahed-136
YouTube
Unmanned aerial vehicle
Financial Times
Airbus A320 series

Georgia expands living space at Daryali checkpoint for Ukrainians deported from Russia

Kyiv • UNN

 • 490 views

The Border Police of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Georgia is expanding living space at the Daryali checkpoint for Ukrainians deported from Russia. In most cases, they had already served sentences in colonies on the territory of the Russian Federation, where they were forcibly taken.

Georgia expands living space at Daryali checkpoint for Ukrainians deported from Russia

The Border Police of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Georgia plans to immediately expand the living space at the "Dariali" checkpoint on the Georgian-Russian border for Ukrainians deported from Russia who were not allowed to enter the country. This was reported by Echo of the Caucasus, informs UNN.

Details

It is noted that the "Dariali" border crossing point is the only active checkpoint where recently there have been frequent cases when individuals arriving from the Russian Federation wish to cross the state border of Georgia with invalid documents "and declare that they are citizens of Ukraine who served sentences in the occupied territories of Ukraine."

After serving their sentences, the Russian Federation carries out the so-called "deportation" of the mentioned persons at the specified Georgian border crossing point

- reads the statement of the Border Police of the Ministry of Internal Affairs.

The publication indicates that Russia sends prisoners to the Russian-Georgian border who were initially convicted in the territories of Ukraine, later occupied by Russia. Most often, they served their sentences already in Russian colonies, where they were forcibly taken.

Context

Ukrainian human rights activists link the increase in the flow of deportees to the decree of Russian dictator Vladimir Putin, according to which Ukrainians must either legalize their status or leave Russia by September 10, 2025. According to human rights activists, the number of Ukrainians deported from Russia may significantly increase by September.

According to Georgian human rights activists and the Ukrainians themselves, they are on the territory of the border crossing point without access to adequate medical care and food. There are not enough sleeping places in the basement – Ukrainians have to sleep in shifts.

Recall

Minister of Foreign Affairs Andriy Sybiha proposed to Russia to transport deported Ukrainians directly to the Ukrainian border. Since June, Russia has significantly increased the number of deported citizens, mostly former prisoners, to the border with Georgia.

Russians hold dozens of Ukrainians in basement near Georgian border: Media learned shocking details22.06.25, 02:51 • 23802 views

Vadim Khlyudzinsky

Our people abroad
Ukraine
Georgia