Georgia expands living space at Daryali checkpoint for Ukrainians deported from Russia

The Border Police of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Georgia plans to immediately expand the living space at the "Dariali" checkpoint on the Georgian-Russian border for Ukrainians deported from Russia who were not allowed to enter the country. This was reported by Echo of the Caucasus, informs UNN.

Details

It is noted that the "Dariali" border crossing point is the only active checkpoint where recently there have been frequent cases when individuals arriving from the Russian Federation wish to cross the state border of Georgia with invalid documents "and declare that they are citizens of Ukraine who served sentences in the occupied territories of Ukraine."

After serving their sentences, the Russian Federation carries out the so-called "deportation" of the mentioned persons at the specified Georgian border crossing point - reads the statement of the Border Police of the Ministry of Internal Affairs.

The publication indicates that Russia sends prisoners to the Russian-Georgian border who were initially convicted in the territories of Ukraine, later occupied by Russia. Most often, they served their sentences already in Russian colonies, where they were forcibly taken.

Context

Ukrainian human rights activists link the increase in the flow of deportees to the decree of Russian dictator Vladimir Putin, according to which Ukrainians must either legalize their status or leave Russia by September 10, 2025. According to human rights activists, the number of Ukrainians deported from Russia may significantly increase by September.

According to Georgian human rights activists and the Ukrainians themselves, they are on the territory of the border crossing point without access to adequate medical care and food. There are not enough sleeping places in the basement – Ukrainians have to sleep in shifts.

Recall

Minister of Foreign Affairs Andriy Sybiha proposed to Russia to transport deported Ukrainians directly to the Ukrainian border. Since June, Russia has significantly increased the number of deported citizens, mostly former prisoners, to the border with Georgia.

Russians hold dozens of Ukrainians in basement near Georgian border: Media learned shocking details