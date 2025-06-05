$41.480.16
General Staff: Pokrovsk, Novopavlivka and Toretsk directions are the hottest today

Kyiv • UNN

 • 652 views

Since the beginning of the day, 99 combat clashes have taken place, most of them in the Pokrovsky, Novopavlivka and Toretsky directions. The enemy is attacking border communities with artillery.

General Staff: Pokrovsk, Novopavlivka and Toretsk directions are the hottest today

More than half of the 99 battles on the front since the beginning of the current day took place in the Pokrovsk, Novopavlivka and Toretsk directions, the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported in a report at 4 p.m. on June 5, writes UNN.

The aggressor continues to adhere to its plans to occupy the territory of Ukraine. In total, 99 combat clashes have taken place since the beginning of the day

- reported in the General Staff.

Today, communities from the border areas with Russia, in particular the settlements of Klyusy, Huta-Studenetska, Krasny Khutir, Bohdanove of the Chernihiv region, were affected by the fire of enemy artillery and mortars, as indicated; Kucherivka, Simeykine, Maryine, Stepok, Turya, Ugroidy, Ryasne, Slavhorod of Sumy region.

Situation by directions

In the Kharkiv direction, the enemy is trying to advance in the area of Vovchansk, the battle is currently ongoing.

The defense forces successfully stopped two attempts by the enemy to advance in the Kupyansk direction, in the areas of the settlements of Zapadne and Petropavlivka.

In the Lyman direction, the enemy attacked 12 times in the areas of the settlements of Hrekivka, Novyi Myr, Ridkodub, Karpivka, Zelena Dolyna, Torske and towards Hryhorivka. Fighting is currently ongoing in three locations.

In the Siversky direction, three combat clashes took place near Verkhnyokamyanskyi since the beginning of the day. The defense forces successfully stopped two attempts by the occupiers to advance, another battle has not been completed.

In the Kramatorsk direction, two combat clashes took place today in the areas of Chasovoy Yar and Kurdyumivka, the defense forces successfully stopped one assault by the invaders, and another is still ongoing.

In the Toretsk direction, the enemy attacked in the areas of the settlements of Diliivka, Toretsk, Nelipivka, Shcherbynivka and in the direction of the settlements of Oleksandro-Kalynove, Yablunivka, Rusyn Yar, making 13 attempts to improve its position. Two combat clashes are currently ongoing.

In the Pokrovsk direction, since the beginning of the day, the occupiers have made 42 attempts to dislodge our defenders from their positions in the areas of the settlements of Poltavka, Myrolyubivka, Malynivka, Yelyzavetivka, Lysivka, Zvirove, Udachne, Kotlyne, Novosergiyivka, Novooleksandrivka, Horikhove, Novoukrayinka, Andriivka and towards Pokrovsk and Oleksiivka. The defense forces are holding back the pressure and have already repelled 38 enemy attacks.

Today, in the Novopavlivka direction, units of the occupiers attacked the positions of our troops 13 times near the settlements of Bahatyr, Kostyantynopil, Rivnopil, Novosilka, Zelene Pole and towards Oleksiivka. One attack is still ongoing.

In the Huliaipilsky direction, the enemy unsuccessfully tried to break through the defense of our defenders five times in the area of Malynivka. The enemy's aviation launched air strikes on the districts of Malynivka, Poltavka, Olhivskyi and Huliaipole.

In the Orikhiv direction, near Stepove, Mali Shcherbaky and in the direction of Novoandriivka, the invaders carried out four futile attacks on the positions of our defenders. Also, Novoandriivka and Kamyanske came under attack by unguided air missiles.

In the Prydniprovsky direction, the enemy once unsuccessfully tried to approach the fortifications of our defenders. The enemy launched an air strike on the city of Kherson.

"In the Kursk direction, Ukrainian defenders repelled seven attacks by the invaders. The enemy also launched 4 air strikes, dropping six guided bombs, and carried out 86 artillery shellings on the positions of our troops and settlements, including one from a multiple launch rocket system," the report said.

Minus another 930 occupiers: enemy losses as of June 505.06.25, 07:47 • 15469 views

Julia Shramko

Julia Shramko

War
Vovchansk
Pokrovsk
Sumy Oblast
Chernihiv Oblast
Armed Forces of Ukraine
Gulyaypole
Chasiv Yar
Ukraine
Kherson
