Independent Palestinian State: Will the World Support Macron's Initiative?
02:49 PM • 1468 views
Independent Palestinian State: Will the World Support Macron's Initiative?
Exclusive
02:19 PM • 4266 views
Lending does not mean giving away: a financial guide for the kind-hearted
Exclusive
01:59 PM • 15323 views
Engineers create, and presidents sell. Representatives of the aircraft industry warn about the risks of a systemic crisis
11:31 AM • 18898 views
Death of MP Yaroslav Rushchyshyn in a car accident: proceedings opened
10:08 AM • 40833 views
Zelenskyy approved the extension of martial law and mobilization
Exclusive
09:34 AM • 45880 views
Ukrainians can expect cheaper food in August: economist reveals reasons
09:03 AM • 82292 views
Rada to convene on July 31 to consider the NABU and SAPO bill - Stefanchuk
July 25, 08:28 AM • 47953 views
Trump's first Patriot air defense system battery has already arrived in Ukraine - The Telegraph
July 25, 07:59 AM • 42026 views
Ukraine is ready to buy 10 Patriot systems, three are already available - Zelenskyy
July 24, 06:46 PM • 70237 views
Nazariy Husakov defrauded benefactors of UAH 1.3 million: he was served with a notice of suspicion
General Staff: over half of 85 clashes - in Pokrovsk and Lyman directions

Kyiv • UNN

 • 674 views

The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported 85 combat engagements on the front as of 4:00 PM on July 25, with most of them occurring in the Pokrovsk and Lyman directions. Border settlements in Chernihiv and Sumy regions were subjected to artillery shelling and air strikes.

General Staff: over half of 85 clashes - in Pokrovsk and Lyman directions

More than half of the 85 battles on the front today took place in the Pokrovsk and Lyman directions, the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported in a summary at 4 p.m. on July 25, writes UNN.

Russian invaders continue to storm the positions of Ukrainian defenders. Since the beginning of the day, 85 combat engagements have been recorded.

- reported the General Staff.

According to the report, border settlements, including Huta Studenetska in Chernihiv Oblast; Bobylivka, Oleksandrivka, Pokrovka, Tymofiivka, Slavhorod, Bila Bereza, Simeikyne, Rozhkovychi in Sumy Oblast, are suffering from artillery shelling from the territory of the Russian Federation.

Hremyach in Chernihiv Oblast and Yastrubyne in Sumy Oblast were subjected to air strikes.

Situation by directions

Today, Ukrainian defenders repelled an enemy attack in the Northern-Slobozhansky and Kursk directions. The enemy also launched two air strikes, dropped four KABs, and carried out 168 shellings, including one from a multiple rocket launcher.

In the Southern-Slobozhansky direction, the enemy attacked the positions of Ukrainian defenders three times near Hlyboke, Fyholivka, and in the direction of Kozacha Lopan. Our soldiers gave a worthy rebuff. The enemy struck Kharkiv with KABs.

In the Kupiansk direction, the enemy attacked the positions of Ukrainian troops in the area of Stepova Novoselivka.

Russians are moving infantry to the western bank of the Oskil River to create a threat to Kupyansk25.07.25, 14:15 • 2142 views

In the Lyman direction, the invading army attacked 15 times near the settlements of Hrekivka, Novyi Myr, Serednie, Ridkodub, Yampolivka, Kolodiazi, and Dibrova. The Defense Forces successfully stopped 13 attempts of enemy advance, battles are ongoing.

In the Siversk direction, the enemy tried to break through 10 times in the areas of Hryhorivka and Vyimka. Five combat engagements are still ongoing.

In the Kramatorsk direction, the enemy attacked the positions of the Defense Forces twice in the area of Chasiv Yar.

In the Toretsk direction today, the invader attacked five times in the areas of Dyliivka, Toretsk, and Rusynyi Yar.

In the Pokrovsk direction, since the beginning of the day, the occupiers have made 34 attempts to push back Ukrainian defenders from their occupied positions in the areas of the settlements of Popiv Yar, Novoekonomichne, Razine, Lysivka, Chunishyne, Zvirove, Kotlyne, Udachne, Muravka, Novoukrainka, and Oleksiivka. The Defense Forces are holding back the enemy's pressure and have repelled 30 attacks. Four combat engagements are still ongoing. Rodynske, Mykolaivka, and Sukhyi Yar were subjected to air strikes.

Today, in the Novopavlivka direction, the enemy attacked eight times near the settlements of Zelenyi Hai, Tovste, Novokhatske, and Temirivka. Three combat engagements are still ongoing.

In the Huliaipole direction, enemy aircraft struck Bilohirya.

In the Orikhiv direction, the enemy launched an air strike on the area of the settlement of Orikhiv.

Russian sabotage and reconnaissance group tried to enter Stepnohirsk, Zaporizhzhia region – Voloshyn25.07.25, 15:24 • 1866 views

In the Prydniprovsky direction, the enemy tried to break through to the positions of Ukrainian troops six times. One combat engagement is still ongoing. The invaders also launched an air strike on Kozatske.

In other directions of the front, as indicated, no significant changes in the situation have been recorded.

Julia Shramko

Julia Shramko

War
Sumy Oblast
General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine
Chernihiv Oblast
Ukraine
Kharkiv
