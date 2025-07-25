General Staff: over half of 85 clashes - in Pokrovsk and Lyman directions

More than half of the 85 battles on the front today took place in the Pokrovsk and Lyman directions, the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported in a summary at 4 p.m. on July 25, writes UNN.

Russian invaders continue to storm the positions of Ukrainian defenders. Since the beginning of the day, 85 combat engagements have been recorded. - reported the General Staff.

According to the report, border settlements, including Huta Studenetska in Chernihiv Oblast; Bobylivka, Oleksandrivka, Pokrovka, Tymofiivka, Slavhorod, Bila Bereza, Simeikyne, Rozhkovychi in Sumy Oblast, are suffering from artillery shelling from the territory of the Russian Federation.

Hremyach in Chernihiv Oblast and Yastrubyne in Sumy Oblast were subjected to air strikes.

Situation by directions

Today, Ukrainian defenders repelled an enemy attack in the Northern-Slobozhansky and Kursk directions. The enemy also launched two air strikes, dropped four KABs, and carried out 168 shellings, including one from a multiple rocket launcher.

In the Southern-Slobozhansky direction, the enemy attacked the positions of Ukrainian defenders three times near Hlyboke, Fyholivka, and in the direction of Kozacha Lopan. Our soldiers gave a worthy rebuff. The enemy struck Kharkiv with KABs.

In the Kupiansk direction, the enemy attacked the positions of Ukrainian troops in the area of Stepova Novoselivka.

In the Lyman direction, the invading army attacked 15 times near the settlements of Hrekivka, Novyi Myr, Serednie, Ridkodub, Yampolivka, Kolodiazi, and Dibrova. The Defense Forces successfully stopped 13 attempts of enemy advance, battles are ongoing.

In the Siversk direction, the enemy tried to break through 10 times in the areas of Hryhorivka and Vyimka. Five combat engagements are still ongoing.

In the Kramatorsk direction, the enemy attacked the positions of the Defense Forces twice in the area of Chasiv Yar.

In the Toretsk direction today, the invader attacked five times in the areas of Dyliivka, Toretsk, and Rusynyi Yar.

In the Pokrovsk direction, since the beginning of the day, the occupiers have made 34 attempts to push back Ukrainian defenders from their occupied positions in the areas of the settlements of Popiv Yar, Novoekonomichne, Razine, Lysivka, Chunishyne, Zvirove, Kotlyne, Udachne, Muravka, Novoukrainka, and Oleksiivka. The Defense Forces are holding back the enemy's pressure and have repelled 30 attacks. Four combat engagements are still ongoing. Rodynske, Mykolaivka, and Sukhyi Yar were subjected to air strikes.

Today, in the Novopavlivka direction, the enemy attacked eight times near the settlements of Zelenyi Hai, Tovste, Novokhatske, and Temirivka. Three combat engagements are still ongoing.

In the Huliaipole direction, enemy aircraft struck Bilohirya.

In the Orikhiv direction, the enemy launched an air strike on the area of the settlement of Orikhiv.

In the Prydniprovsky direction, the enemy tried to break through to the positions of Ukrainian troops six times. One combat engagement is still ongoing. The invaders also launched an air strike on Kozatske.

In other directions of the front, as indicated, no significant changes in the situation have been recorded.