General Staff on the situation at the front: the hottest in the Pokrovsky and Novopavlovsky directions

Forest fires in Kharkiv region after Russian strikes: ammunition is detonating, local residents are being prepared for evacuation
01:59 PM • 5784 views

Forest fires in Kharkiv region after Russian strikes: ammunition is detonating, local residents are being prepared for evacuation

May 3, 09:33 AM • 48151 views

Ukraine hopes to host national security advisors from the US, Britain, France and Germany - Zelensky

Exclusive
May 3, 06:30 AM • 115519 views

Stroke in children: doctor explains how often it occurs and whether it is possible to fully recover after it

May 3, 06:01 AM • 109401 views

International Drone Day: How Ukraine is changing the course of the war with drones

May 2, 06:22 PM • 77277 views

Zelenskyy ordered to speed up the creation of Ukrainian ballistics

May 2, 06:05 PM • 85180 views

The Cabinet of Ministers has registered in the Rada a draft law necessary for the implementation of the mineral agreement with the USA: what it envisages

May 2, 05:00 PM • 85347 views

Five mini-series that are impossible to tear yourself away from: what to watch on the weekend

Exclusive
May 2, 11:48 AM • 63464 views

Compensation for destroyed or damaged housing: who is eligible, what documents are required, and how to receive payment

Exclusive
May 2, 10:55 AM • 76033 views

Smuggling in the electronics market: expert explained why the key problem is in logistics

Exclusive
May 2, 10:48 AM • 118516 views

When the land no longer feeds: what awaits state agricultural enterprises after the alienation of resources

In occupied Mariupol, the Russians opened a "historical park" without the history of Ukraine

May 4, 05:48 AM • 10137 views

253 battles took place on the front during the day: The enemy is pressing in the Pokrovsky and Novopavlovsk directions

May 4, 06:06 AM • 6940 views

Night attack by Russians: Air defense forces shot down 69 enemy drones

May 4, 06:50 AM • 21293 views

The Houthis have for the first time managed to attack Tel Aviv airport, there are wounded

11:27 AM • 18153 views

Trump as Pope: The Catholic world reacts to the scandalous photo of the US President

12:21 PM • 14203 views
International Drone Day: How Ukraine is changing the course of the war with drones

May 3, 06:01 AM • 109405 views

May 3 - International Confectioner's Day: the most delicious records of Ukraine and the world

May 3, 04:30 AM • 56530 views

There are statements, but there is no trust. Why business does not participate in ARMA tenders, despite Duma's memorandums

May 2, 02:35 PM • 87247 views

Plant varieties from Ukrainian scientists are gaining recognition in the EU: new opportunities for agricultural exports

May 2, 02:18 PM • 94985 views

When the land no longer feeds: what awaits state agricultural enterprises after the alienation of resources
Exclusive

May 2, 10:48 AM • 118519 views
Denis Shmyhal

Oleksandr Syrskyi

Donald Trump

Mikhail Fedorov

Pope Francis

Ukraine

Kyiv

United States

France

United Kingdom

Star Wars Day: Facts About the Film Saga That Will Surprise You

May 4, 04:30 AM • 26331 views

Jennifer Lopez's Style Evolution at the Met Gala: From Debut to Stunning Looks

May 2, 06:47 PM • 40628 views

Five mini-series that are impossible to tear yourself away from: what to watch on the weekend

May 2, 05:00 PM • 85351 views

Kensington Palace Shared a New Portrait of Princess Charlotte for Her 9th Birthday

May 2, 02:45 PM • 39345 views

GTA VI Release Delayed to May 2026

May 2, 01:46 PM • 41944 views
Starlink

Shahed-136

Telegram

9K720 Iskander

Rockwell B-1 Lancer

General Staff on the situation at the front: the hottest in the Pokrovsky and Novopavlovsky directions

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1220 views

During March 4, 101 combat clashes took place, most of them in the Pokrovsky direction. The Russians are shelling border settlements and launching air strikes.

General Staff on the situation at the front: the hottest in the Pokrovsky and Novopavlovsky directions

Since the beginning of the day, March 4, there have been 101 combat engagements between the warriors of the defense forces and the Russian invaders. Most of the fighting took place in the Pokrovsk direction, also hot in the Novopavlivka direction and the Kursk region, UNN writes with reference to the General Staff's report.

As a result of shelling from the territory of the Russian Federation, border settlements were affected, namely: Stepok, Bila Berez, Kucherivka, Stara Huta, Lemishchyne, Simeykine, Prohody of Sumy region; Bleshnya of Chernihiv region. Aviation strikes were carried out on Ryasne and Velyka Pysarivka, which are located in Sumy region.

In the Kharkiv direction, the Russian invaders tried to advance once in the area of Tykhe. They launched air strikes with guided bombs on the districts of Vovchansk and Zakharivka.

In the Kupyansk direction, the Defense Forces successfully stopped one attempt by the enemy to advance towards Pishchane. Two combat engagements are still ongoing in the directions of Hlushkivka and Novosynove.

In the Lyman direction, the occupiers attacked 12 times in the areas of the settlements of Kopanky, Tverdokhlibove, Kolodyazi and towards Zelena Dolyna, Olhivka, Lypove, and Ridkodub. One combat engagement is currently ongoing.

In the Siversky direction, there have been two combat engagements since the beginning of the day in the directions of Hryhorivka and Verkhnyokamyanske. The Armed Forces of Ukraine successfully stopped both attempts by the enemy to advance.

In the Kramatorsk direction, four combat engagements are ongoing towards Maiske, Bila Hora, and near Chasiv Yar. The Defense Forces successfully stopped one assault by the invaders.

In the Toretsk direction, the enemy attacked in the areas of Toretsk, Druzhba, and in the direction of Diliivka, making seven attempts to improve their position. Four combat engagements have not yet stopped.

In the Pokrovsk direction, since the beginning of the day, the occupiers have made 42 attempts to dislodge Ukrainian soldiers from their occupied positions in the directions of the settlements of Hnativka, Myrolyubivka, Promin, Novosergiyivka, Stara Mykolaivka, Nova Poltavka, Oleksiivka and in the areas of the settlements of Udachne, Yelyzavetivka, Lysivka, Shevchenko, Kotlyarivka, Troitske, Andriivka, Bohdanivka. The Defense Forces are holding back the enemy's onslaught and repelled 32 enemy attacks.

Today in the Novopavlivka direction, enemy units attacked the positions of our troops 30 times. Seven attacks are still ongoing.

Today, the enemy attacked the positions of our defenders four times in the area of Vysoke in the Huliaipole direction. One combat engagement is still ongoing. At the same time, it launched air strikes on Huliaipole.

In the Orikhiv direction, there were three combat engagements. The enemies tried to advance near Novoandriivka, P'yatykhatok and Stepove.

Also, the General Staff reported that the settlements of Vesele, Beryslav and Burhunka, which are in the Dnipro direction, were subjected to air strikes by the occupiers today.

"In the Kursk direction, Ukrainian defenders repelled nine attacks by the invaders. The enemy also launched six air strikes, dropping 12 guided bombs in the process, and carried out 159 artillery shellings. Fighting is currently ongoing in three locations," the report says.

253 battles took place on the front during the day: The enemy is pressing in the Pokrovsky and Novopavlovsk directions04.05.25, 09:06 • 6944 views

Pavlo Zinchenko

Pavlo Zinchenko

War
Sumy Oblast
Chernihiv Oblast
Armed Forces of Ukraine
Ukraine
