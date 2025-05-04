General Staff on the situation at the front: the hottest in the Pokrovsky and Novopavlovsky directions

Since the beginning of the day, March 4, there have been 101 combat engagements between the warriors of the defense forces and the Russian invaders. Most of the fighting took place in the Pokrovsk direction, also hot in the Novopavlivka direction and the Kursk region, UNN writes with reference to the General Staff's report.

As a result of shelling from the territory of the Russian Federation, border settlements were affected, namely: Stepok, Bila Berez, Kucherivka, Stara Huta, Lemishchyne, Simeykine, Prohody of Sumy region; Bleshnya of Chernihiv region. Aviation strikes were carried out on Ryasne and Velyka Pysarivka, which are located in Sumy region.

In the Kharkiv direction, the Russian invaders tried to advance once in the area of Tykhe. They launched air strikes with guided bombs on the districts of Vovchansk and Zakharivka.

In the Kupyansk direction, the Defense Forces successfully stopped one attempt by the enemy to advance towards Pishchane. Two combat engagements are still ongoing in the directions of Hlushkivka and Novosynove.

In the Lyman direction, the occupiers attacked 12 times in the areas of the settlements of Kopanky, Tverdokhlibove, Kolodyazi and towards Zelena Dolyna, Olhivka, Lypove, and Ridkodub. One combat engagement is currently ongoing.

In the Siversky direction, there have been two combat engagements since the beginning of the day in the directions of Hryhorivka and Verkhnyokamyanske. The Armed Forces of Ukraine successfully stopped both attempts by the enemy to advance.

In the Kramatorsk direction, four combat engagements are ongoing towards Maiske, Bila Hora, and near Chasiv Yar. The Defense Forces successfully stopped one assault by the invaders.

In the Toretsk direction, the enemy attacked in the areas of Toretsk, Druzhba, and in the direction of Diliivka, making seven attempts to improve their position. Four combat engagements have not yet stopped.

In the Pokrovsk direction, since the beginning of the day, the occupiers have made 42 attempts to dislodge Ukrainian soldiers from their occupied positions in the directions of the settlements of Hnativka, Myrolyubivka, Promin, Novosergiyivka, Stara Mykolaivka, Nova Poltavka, Oleksiivka and in the areas of the settlements of Udachne, Yelyzavetivka, Lysivka, Shevchenko, Kotlyarivka, Troitske, Andriivka, Bohdanivka. The Defense Forces are holding back the enemy's onslaught and repelled 32 enemy attacks.

Today in the Novopavlivka direction, enemy units attacked the positions of our troops 30 times. Seven attacks are still ongoing.

Today, the enemy attacked the positions of our defenders four times in the area of Vysoke in the Huliaipole direction. One combat engagement is still ongoing. At the same time, it launched air strikes on Huliaipole.

In the Orikhiv direction, there were three combat engagements. The enemies tried to advance near Novoandriivka, P'yatykhatok and Stepove.

Also, the General Staff reported that the settlements of Vesele, Beryslav and Burhunka, which are in the Dnipro direction, were subjected to air strikes by the occupiers today.

"In the Kursk direction, Ukrainian defenders repelled nine attacks by the invaders. The enemy also launched six air strikes, dropping 12 guided bombs in the process, and carried out 159 artillery shellings. Fighting is currently ongoing in three locations," the report says.

