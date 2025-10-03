$41.280.05
04:00 PM
Five captivating Korean dramas to watch in your free timeVideo
02:35 PM
Stefanishyna on shutdown: no direct impact on aid to Ukraine yet
Exclusive
October 3, 12:39 PM
State Budget 2026: Head of the Verkhovna Rada Budget Committee announced the main challenge
Exclusive
October 3, 12:36 PM
What will happen to the dollar and euro exchange rates: forecast for 2026
October 3, 10:33 AM
Russians carried out the largest attack on Ukraine's gas production infrastructure - Naftogaz
Exclusive
October 3, 09:51 AM
National Military Cemetery: when will the second complex be completed and new details
Exclusive
October 3, 09:02 AM
The price of a dream: how much does it cost to raise a professional footballer?Photo
October 3, 08:00 AM
Blackout at ZNPP: Ministry of Energy stated that Russians had already repaired one of the diesel generators a few days ago
October 3, 07:29 AM
Russia attacked energy infrastructure in several regions overnight: gas transmission infrastructure also came under fire
October 3, 06:22 AM
US shutdown threatens delays in arms supplies to Ukraine - The Telegraph
Publications
Exclusives
General Staff on the front situation: 147 combat engagements took place, Russians launched 2214 kamikaze drones

Kyiv • UNN

 • 204 views

Since the beginning of the day, 147 combat engagements have been recorded at the front, Russians have used 2214 kamikaze drones and carried out 3238 shelling attacks. The occupiers launched one missile and 46 air strikes, used 38 missiles and dropped 46 guided aerial bombs.

General Staff on the front situation: 147 combat engagements took place, Russians launched 2214 kamikaze drones

Since the beginning of this day, 147 combat engagements have taken place at the front. Russians used 2214 kamikaze drones and carried out 3238 shellings, UNN reports with reference to the General Staff's summary.

Today, the occupiers launched one missile and 46 air strikes, used 38 missiles, and dropped 46 guided aerial bombs. In addition, the Russians used 2214 kamikaze drones and carried out 3238 shellings of our troops' positions and settlements.

- the summary says.

In the Northern-Slobozhansky and Kursk directions, Ukrainian defenders repelled seven Russian attacks. Since the beginning of the day, the enemy has launched 8 air strikes, dropped a total of 17 guided aerial bombs, and carried out 136 shellings, including ten from multiple rocket launcher systems.

In the Southern-Slobozhansky direction, our troops stopped 11 enemy attacks in the areas of Vovchansk, Vovchanski Khutory, Kamyanka, and Krasne Pershe.

In the Kupyansk direction, the enemy carried out three offensive actions in the areas of Kupyansk, Radkivka, and towards Pishchane.

In the Lyman direction, during the day, Russian invaders attacked Ukrainian positions ten times near Hrekivka, Karpivka, Serednie, Shandryholove, Kolodiazi, and Torske.

In the Siversk direction, the Defense Forces repelled four enemy attacks near Serebryanka, Vyimka, and towards Yampil and Dronivka; one combat engagement is ongoing.

In the Kramatorsk direction, no combat engagements have been recorded so far.

In the Toretsk direction, the Russians attacked the positions of the Defense Forces ten times. The occupiers focused their main offensive efforts in the areas of Shcherbynivka, Pleshchiivka, Rusyn Yar, and Poltavka. Kostiantynivka was subjected to an air strike.

In the Pokrovsk direction, invading units tried to break through our defense 39 times in the areas of Volodymyrivka, Razine, Nykanorivka, Rodynske, Novoekonomichne, Myroliubivka, Pokrovsk, Zvirove, Kotlyne, Udachne, Novosergiyivka, and Filiia. In some locations, combat engagements are still ongoing.

Today, in this direction, Ukrainian soldiers neutralized 124 occupiers, 70 of whom were irrevocably lost. Also, 16 UAVs and a vehicle were destroyed, in addition, Ukrainian soldiers hit six units of automotive equipment, a UAV control point, and six shelters for enemy personnel.

In the Novopavlivka direction, the enemy attacked 21 times in the areas of Zelenyi Hai, Sosnivka, Vorone, Sichneve, Novoivanivka, and towards Novomykolaivka.

In the Huliaipole direction, the Defense Forces repelled four Russian attacks in the Poltavka area, and another battle is ongoing.

In the Orikhiv direction, the enemy attempted to break through the defense of our defenders in the direction of Novoandriivka, but was stopped by our defenders.

In the Prydniprovskyi direction, the enemy attacked the positions of Ukrainian units once without success.

In other directions, the situation has not undergone significant changes, the General Staff summarized.

Antonina Tumanova

War in Ukraine
State Border of Ukraine
Vovchansk
Pokrovsk
General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine
Ukraine
Kostiantynivka
Kramatorsk
Kupyansk