Russia lost a tank, an armored vehicle, and 970 servicemen in a day of war in Ukraine

Over the past day, October 2, the Russian army lost 970 servicemen in the war against Ukraine. The Defense Forces neutralized dozens of units of enemy equipment and weapons. This was reported by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU), according to UNN.

Due to the constant influx of updated intelligence data, there was a need to adjust some positions of the enemy's total losses – artillery systems, MLRS, air defense systems, operational-tactical UAVs, cruise missiles, motor vehicles, and special equipment. The total figure has been adjusted, and daily losses are reported as usual. - the report says.

The total combat losses of the enemy from 24.02.22 to 03.10.25 are estimated to be:

personnel – about 1,113,430 (+970) people;

tanks – 11,225 (+1) units;

armored combat vehicles – 23,297 (+1) units;

artillery systems – 33,413 (+13) units;

MLRS – 1,514 (+1) units;

air defense systems – 1,222 (+0) units;

aircraft – 427 (+0) units;

helicopters – 346 (+0);

operational-tactical UAVs – 66,093 (+273);

cruise missiles – 3,793 (+0);

ships / boats – 28 (+0);

submarines – 1 (+0);

motor vehicles and fuel tanks – 63,325 (+44);

special equipment – 3,970 (+0).

Data is being updated.

Since the beginning of October 2, 133 combat engagements have taken place on the front. The occupiers used 1,803 kamikaze drones and carried out 3,247 shellings, delivering 47 air strikes and dropping 115 guided aerial bombs.

