ukenru
October 2, 06:06 PM • 17797 views
Ukraine severs diplomatic ties with Nicaragua - MFA
Exclusive
October 2, 01:54 PM • 41462 views
Online Gambling Monitoring: PlayCity Explains How It Will Work and When It Will Launch
Exclusive
October 2, 01:45 PM • 35048 views
"Not holy angels": Expert explained why control over NABU needs to be strengthened
October 2, 01:08 PM • 26111 views
Ukraine returned 185 defenders from Russian captivity, among them defenders of Mariupol and Chornobyl NPP - ZelenskyyPhoto
Exclusive
October 2, 12:31 PM • 27096 views
How Ukrainians abroad can provide DNA samples to search for missing persons: the Ministry of Internal Affairs provided an answer
October 2, 09:13 AM • 26997 views
Zelenskyy in Denmark: Ukraine proposes a European "Drone Wall" that should exist throughout Europe, not just in one country
October 2, 07:38 AM • 30731 views
Odesa was completely flooded during the bad weather: a commission was created to investigate the causes of the tragedy
October 2, 06:36 AM • 31539 views
Russian missile modernization outpaces Ukrainian Patriot defense system - Financial Times
October 2, 05:53 AM • 27826 views
US to provide Ukraine with intelligence for deep strikes inside Russia - WSJ
October 2, 05:30 AM • 55603 views
"Dynamo" - "Crystal Palace", "Aberdeen" - "Shakhtar": Ukrainian clubs start in the Conference LeaguePhoto
Russia lost a tank, an armored vehicle, and 970 servicemen in a day of war in Ukraine

Kyiv • UNN

 • 320 views

On October 2, the Russian army lost 970 servicemen and dozens of pieces of equipment. The total enemy losses from 24.02.22 to 03.10.25 have been adjusted.

Russia lost a tank, an armored vehicle, and 970 servicemen in a day of war in Ukraine

Over the past day, October 2, the Russian army lost 970 servicemen in the war against Ukraine. The Defense Forces neutralized dozens of units of enemy equipment and weapons. This was reported by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU), according to UNN.

Due to the constant influx of updated intelligence data, there was a need to adjust some positions of the enemy's total losses – artillery systems, MLRS, air defense systems, operational-tactical UAVs, cruise missiles, motor vehicles, and special equipment. The total figure has been adjusted, and daily losses are reported as usual.

- the report says.

The total combat losses of the enemy from 24.02.22 to 03.10.25 are estimated to be:

  • personnel – about 1,113,430 (+970) people;
    • tanks – 11,225 (+1) units;
      • armored combat vehicles – 23,297 (+1) units;
        • artillery systems – 33,413 (+13) units;
          • MLRS – 1,514 (+1) units;
            • air defense systems – 1,222 (+0) units;
              • aircraft – 427 (+0) units;
                • helicopters – 346 (+0);
                  • operational-tactical UAVs – 66,093 (+273);
                    • cruise missiles – 3,793 (+0);
                      • ships / boats – 28 (+0);
                        • submarines – 1 (+0);
                          • motor vehicles and fuel tanks – 63,325 (+44);
                            • special equipment – 3,970 (+0).

                              Data is being updated.

                              Recall

                              Since the beginning of October 2, 133 combat engagements have taken place on the front. The occupiers used 1,803 kamikaze drones and carried out 3,247 shellings, delivering 47 air strikes and dropping 115 guided aerial bombs.

                              In September, Russia used about 6.9 thousand UAVs against Ukraine - Syrskyi02.10.25, 22:33 • 1904 views

                              Vita Zelenetska

                              War in Ukraine
                              Armed Forces of Ukraine
                              Ukraine