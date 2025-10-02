$41.220.08
In September, Russia used about 6.9 thousand UAVs against Ukraine - Syrskyi

Kyiv • UNN

 • 302 views

In September, Russia used almost 6,900 drones, including over 3,600 Shaheds, against Ukraine. To counter this, a Command of unmanned air defense systems is being formed and the crews of interceptor drones are being increased.

In September, Russia used about 6.9 thousand UAVs against Ukraine - Syrskyi

In September, Russia used almost 6,900 drones against Ukraine, including over 3,600 "Shaheds". To counter this, a separate Command of unmanned air defense systems is being formed within the Air Force, the number of drone interceptor crews is being increased, units are being expanded, and new specialists are being trained. This was reported by the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Oleksandr Syrskyi, according to UNN.

Details

"In September, the enemy used almost 6,900 drones against the territory of Ukraine during massive attacks, of which over 3,600 were 'Shahed' type. The Armed Forces of Ukraine must apply effective solutions every day and every night to repel this threat," Syrskyi wrote on his Facebook page.

According to him, the Russians are constantly changing their tactics for using UAVs. Currently, they have intensified strikes on frontline areas and border regions, and are also attacking critical infrastructure and civilian targets.

We continue to build up the capabilities of units that counter enemy UAVs precisely with the help of interceptors. Today, most Russian attack drones are destroyed by such means. The systematic expansion of the staff of relevant formations continues. The training of specialists is being increased, and additional training facilities are being created for high-quality training.

- stated in the post by the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

Oleksandr Syrskyi noted that the system for detecting enemy UAVs is being improved, which increases the effectiveness of their destruction. A Command of unmanned air defense systems is being formed within the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

"We are also developing other areas of counteraction, including the destruction of enemy drones using attack helicopters and light aircraft. We are introducing new crews. The use of light aircraft allows for effectively hitting Russian UAVs at higher altitudes. Therefore, we are training new aircraft crews to perform these tasks. Joint work of the Defense Forces and manufacturers continues to improve and introduce new types of interceptor drones," Syrskyi summarized.

Recall

Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Oleksandr Syrskyi reported on the strengthening of air defense in border and frontline regions. A Command of unmanned air defense systems is also being formed within the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

Vita Zelenetska

