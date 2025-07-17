General Staff: half of the battles are in two directions, the enemy tried to break through the defense, including in the Shevchenko area

More than half of the 72 battles on the front today occurred in two directions - Pokrovsk and Lyman, in the Novopavlivka direction there were six enemy attempts to break through the defense in the areas of Piddubne, Voskresenka, Vilne Pole and Shevchenko, the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported in a summary at 4 p.m. on July 17, writes UNN.

Since the beginning of this day, 72 combat engagements have occurred - reported the General Staff.

Today, as indicated, communities of border settlements, including Bachivsk, Ponomarenky, Prokhody, Oleksandrivka, Velyka Pysarivka, Studenok, Simeikine of Sumy Oblast; Tymofiivka of Kharkiv Oblast, suffered from enemy artillery fire.

Situation by directions

In the Northern-Slobozhansky and Kursk directions, seven enemy attacks occurred since the beginning of the day. In addition, the enemy launched 10 air strikes, dropping 15 guided aerial bombs, and also carried out 181 shellings of our troops' positions and settlements, four of which were from multiple rocket launcher systems.

In the Southern-Slobozhansky direction, the Defense Forces repelled three enemy attacks near the settlement of Vovchansk, another combat engagement is ongoing. The enemy launched air strikes on the areas of the settlements of Okip, Borshchova, Vovchansk, Chuhunivka.

In the Kupyansk direction, Russian occupiers tried three times to break through our defense in the areas of the settlements of Kupyansk, Zelenyi Hai and in the direction of Pishchane.

In the Lyman direction, the invading army carried out 12 attacks on the positions of Ukrainian units near the settlements of Novoiehorivka, Hrekivka, Karpivka, Zelena Dolyna, Kolodiazi, Serebryanka and towards Shandryholove, five combat engagements are still ongoing.

Twice the occupiers tried to advance in the Siversk direction, the aggressor showed activity in the Hryhorivka area.

In the Kramatorsk direction, Ukrainian defenders stopped four enemy attacks towards Stupochky, Bila Hora and Predtechyne.

In the Toretsk direction, the enemy carried out six assault actions in the areas of Shcherbynivka, Petrivka, Rusynyi Yar and in the direction of Pleshchiivka. One battle is still ongoing.

In the Pokrovsk direction, Russian invaders made 28 attempts to dislodge our defenders from their occupied positions in the areas of the settlements of Poltavka, Novoekonomichne, Lysivka, Novoukrainka, Zvirove, Udachne, Muravka, Oleksiivka and in the direction of Pokrovsk and Novopavlivka. The Defense Forces are holding back the pressure and repelled 25 enemy attacks, three combat engagements are still ongoing.

In the Novopavlivka direction, the enemy tried six times to break through the defense of our defenders in the areas of the settlements of Piddubne, Voskresenka, Vilne Pole, Shevchenko. The Defense Forces repelled three enemy assaults, three more combat engagements are still ongoing.

In the Huliaipole, Orikhiv, and Prydniprovsk directions, no enemy attacks were recorded, but the enemy launched air strikes on Stepnohirsk and Olhivka.

Russian troops lost 1190 occupiers and 453 units of equipment in 24 hours - General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine