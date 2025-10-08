General Staff changed names of several front lines: where the situation is hottest

$41.320.03
01:46 PM • 6310 views
"New strains are just variations of Omicron": virologist talks about the "Frankenstein" form of Covid-19
12:14 PM • 17168 views
Tetiana Berezhna may become Ukraine's Vice Prime Minister for Humanitarian Policy: the faction supported her candidacy
11:52 AM • 20734 views
Russian "Shaheds" started hitting moving targets: an expert explained how the Russian army manages to do this
10:08 AM • 23375 views
Medicines at the lowest price: why pharmacies are obliged to save your money
09:05 AM • 21774 views
Rada recognized the impossibility of local elections during the war: this to allow communities, mayors, and councils to continue their work
08:55 AM • 20558 views
"Europe must react": von der Leyen declared hybrid warfare and announced a roadmap of actions in two weeks
October 8, 07:23 AM • 18761 views
Russia attacked energy facilities in two regions, Chernihiv region has power outage schedules - Ministry of Energy
October 8, 07:01 AM • 21536 views
Train traffic on the Nizhyn direction is restricted due to shelling: list of delayed trains
October 8, 07:01 AM • 19380 views
The price of gold continues to rise and break records, and silver has also reacted to this increase
October 8, 06:24 AM • 17633 views
154 out of 183 drones launched by Russia neutralized over Ukraine overnight
Exclusives
Popular news
The Czech Republic may transfer 30 modernized T-72M4CZ tanks to Ukraine - General Staff of the countryOctober 8, 04:41 AM • 30033 views
Fashion after 60: short haircuts that give youth and confidencePhotoOctober 8, 07:12 AM • 42164 views
Cristiano Ronaldo became the first billionaire footballer in historyOctober 8, 07:42 AM • 23684 views
Half a million a month during the war: how the NBU's chief lawyer lives while the military raises money for dronesPhoto09:38 AM • 16895 views
Belgian Waffles: Five Original and Delicious RecipesPhoto11:27 AM • 14763 views
"New strains are just variations of Omicron": virologist talks about the "Frankenstein" form of Covid-19
01:46 PM • 6284 views
Tetiana Berezhna may become Ukraine's Vice Prime Minister for Humanitarian Policy: the faction supported her candidacy12:14 PM • 17147 views
Raiding and corruption in NABU: what MP Khrystenko will testify about11:59 AM • 11454 views
Russian "Shaheds" started hitting moving targets: an expert explained how the Russian army manages to do this
11:52 AM • 20721 views
Belgian Waffles: Five Original and Delicious RecipesPhoto11:27 AM • 14977 views
Cristiano Ronaldo became the first billionaire footballer in historyOctober 8, 07:42 AM • 23858 views
Trump criticized the decision to invite Bad Bunny as a Super Bowl halftime show headlinerOctober 7, 11:00 AM • 42149 views
Selena Gomez shared a touching video from her own weddingOctober 6, 06:42 PM • 45083 views
Taylor Swift answered in a few words the question of when her wedding will take placeOctober 4, 11:30 AM • 96477 views
Taylor Swift on a popular British show impressed with a ring from Travis KelceOctober 3, 05:13 PM • 91084 views
General Staff changed names of several front lines: where the situation is hottest

Kyiv • UNN

 1510 views

The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported 107 combat engagements at the front since the beginning of the day, more than a third of which took place in the Pokrovsk and South-Slobozhansk directions. The names of some directions in the east have been changed due to the transition of the Armed Forces of Ukraine to a corps structure.

General Staff changed names of several front lines: where the situation is hottest

More than a third of the 107 battles on the front since the beginning of the current day took place in two directions - Pokrovsk and South Slobozhansky, the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported in a summary at 4 p.m. on October 8, stating that due to the transition of the Armed Forces of Ukraine to a corps structure and changes in the operational situation, the names of some directions in the east are changing, UNN writes.

Due to the transition of the Armed Forces of Ukraine to a corps structure, as well as taking into account changes in the operational situation, the names of some directions in the eastern operational zone are changing

- emphasized the General Staff.

As can be seen from the names of the new directions, the Sloviansk, Kostiantynivka, and Oleksandrivka directions have appeared. At the same time, the Siversk, Toretsk, and Novopavlivka directions are no longer indicated.

The Defense Forces of Ukraine are holding back the offensive of the Russian occupiers. At present, the total number of combat engagements is 107

- reported the General Staff.

Today, as indicated, communities in the settlements of Prohres, Studenok, Stara Huta in Sumy Oblast; Khrynivka, Yasna Polyana, Mykhalchyna-Sloboda in Chernihiv Oblast suffered from enemy artillery and mortar fire.

Situation by directions

In the North Slobozhansky and Kursk directions, Ukrainian soldiers repelled four enemy attacks, and two more clashes are ongoing. The invaders' aircraft carried out seven strikes, dropping twenty guided aerial bombs. In addition, the enemy carried out 101 shellings of our troops' positions and settlements, including one from multiple launch rocket systems.

In the South Slobozhansky direction, the Defense Forces stopped 15 enemy attacks in the areas of Vovchansk, Zapadne, Dovhenke, towards Kolodiazhne, Kutkivka, Otradne, Dvorichanske, Lyptsi.

In the Kupiansk direction, the Defense Forces repelled two of four enemy attacks in the Kupiansk area and towards Kurylivka. Battles are ongoing.

In the Lyman direction, the invading army carried out five attacks on Ukrainian positions in the areas of Novomykhailivka, Shandryholove, Derylove, one combat engagement is still ongoing.

In the Sloviansk direction, the Russians tried to advance on our troops' positions in the areas of Yampil and Hryhorivka five times. The Defense Forces stopped all enemy attacks.

In the Kramatorsk direction, the enemy has not conducted offensive actions since the beginning of the day.

In the Kostiantynivka direction, the enemy tried to break into our defense seven times near Rusyn Yar, Shcherbynivka, and Poltavka.

In the Pokrovsk direction, since the beginning of the day, Russian occupiers have made 25 attempts to dislodge our soldiers from their occupied positions in the areas of Zatyshok, Nykanorivka, Chervony Lyman, Razine, Novoekonomichne, Myroliubivka, Dachne, Muravka, and in the direction of Pokrovsk and Filiia. The Defense Forces are holding back the pressure and have already repelled twenty-one attacks.

In the Oleksandrivka direction, Ukrainian defenders stopped eight assault actions of enemy troops, and nine more clashes are still ongoing. The enemy is trying to advance in the areas of Filiia, Sichneve, Komyshuvakha, Vorone, Oleksiivka, Novomykolaivka, Novohryhorivka, Poltavka, Malynivka.

In the Huliaipole direction, the enemy launched an air strike on the settlement of Bilohirya.

In the Orikhiv direction, five combat engagements have taken place since the beginning of the day – the occupiers tried to advance in the area of Stepove and in the direction of Novoandriivka.

In the Prydniprovsky direction, the enemy did not conduct offensive actions.

General Staff updated the combat map: more than half of 200 battles are in three directions08.10.25, 08:43 • 2570 views

Julia Shramko

War in Ukraine
Pokrovsk
Sloviansk
Sumy Oblast
Chernihiv Oblast
Armed Forces of Ukraine
Gulyaypole
Ukraine
Kramatorsk
Kupyansk