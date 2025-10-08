General Staff changed names of several front lines: where the situation is hottest

More than a third of the 107 battles on the front since the beginning of the current day took place in two directions - Pokrovsk and South Slobozhansky, the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported in a summary at 4 p.m. on October 8, stating that due to the transition of the Armed Forces of Ukraine to a corps structure and changes in the operational situation, the names of some directions in the east are changing, UNN writes.

Due to the transition of the Armed Forces of Ukraine to a corps structure, as well as taking into account changes in the operational situation, the names of some directions in the eastern operational zone are changing - emphasized the General Staff.

As can be seen from the names of the new directions, the Sloviansk, Kostiantynivka, and Oleksandrivka directions have appeared. At the same time, the Siversk, Toretsk, and Novopavlivka directions are no longer indicated.

The Defense Forces of Ukraine are holding back the offensive of the Russian occupiers. At present, the total number of combat engagements is 107 - reported the General Staff.

Today, as indicated, communities in the settlements of Prohres, Studenok, Stara Huta in Sumy Oblast; Khrynivka, Yasna Polyana, Mykhalchyna-Sloboda in Chernihiv Oblast suffered from enemy artillery and mortar fire.

Situation by directions

In the North Slobozhansky and Kursk directions, Ukrainian soldiers repelled four enemy attacks, and two more clashes are ongoing. The invaders' aircraft carried out seven strikes, dropping twenty guided aerial bombs. In addition, the enemy carried out 101 shellings of our troops' positions and settlements, including one from multiple launch rocket systems.

In the South Slobozhansky direction, the Defense Forces stopped 15 enemy attacks in the areas of Vovchansk, Zapadne, Dovhenke, towards Kolodiazhne, Kutkivka, Otradne, Dvorichanske, Lyptsi.

In the Kupiansk direction, the Defense Forces repelled two of four enemy attacks in the Kupiansk area and towards Kurylivka. Battles are ongoing.

In the Lyman direction, the invading army carried out five attacks on Ukrainian positions in the areas of Novomykhailivka, Shandryholove, Derylove, one combat engagement is still ongoing.

In the Sloviansk direction, the Russians tried to advance on our troops' positions in the areas of Yampil and Hryhorivka five times. The Defense Forces stopped all enemy attacks.

In the Kramatorsk direction, the enemy has not conducted offensive actions since the beginning of the day.

In the Kostiantynivka direction, the enemy tried to break into our defense seven times near Rusyn Yar, Shcherbynivka, and Poltavka.

In the Pokrovsk direction, since the beginning of the day, Russian occupiers have made 25 attempts to dislodge our soldiers from their occupied positions in the areas of Zatyshok, Nykanorivka, Chervony Lyman, Razine, Novoekonomichne, Myroliubivka, Dachne, Muravka, and in the direction of Pokrovsk and Filiia. The Defense Forces are holding back the pressure and have already repelled twenty-one attacks.

In the Oleksandrivka direction, Ukrainian defenders stopped eight assault actions of enemy troops, and nine more clashes are still ongoing. The enemy is trying to advance in the areas of Filiia, Sichneve, Komyshuvakha, Vorone, Oleksiivka, Novomykolaivka, Novohryhorivka, Poltavka, Malynivka.

In the Huliaipole direction, the enemy launched an air strike on the settlement of Bilohirya.

In the Orikhiv direction, five combat engagements have taken place since the beginning of the day – the occupiers tried to advance in the area of Stepove and in the direction of Novoandriivka.

In the Prydniprovsky direction, the enemy did not conduct offensive actions.

