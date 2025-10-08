General Staff updated the combat map: more than half of 200 battles are in three directions

200 battles took place on the front line yesterday, more than half of them in three directions: Pokrovsk, Novopavlivka, and South-Slobozhansk, the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported in its morning summary on October 8, showing a map of the combat operations, writes UNN.

In total, 200 combat engagements were recorded over the past day. - reported the General Staff.

Yesterday, the enemy launched one missile and 82 air strikes, used one missile, dropped 177 guided aerial bombs. In addition, they carried out 5012 shellings, including 168 from multiple rocket launcher systems, and used 6159 kamikaze drones for attacks.

"Yesterday, the aviation, missile forces, and artillery of the Defense Forces hit three areas of concentration of personnel, weapons, and military equipment, one electronic warfare station, one radar station, three warehouses, and one other important enemy target," the report says.

Situation by directions

In the North-Slobozhansk and Kursk directions, Ukrainian defenders repelled seven Russian attacks. The enemy launched seven air strikes, dropped a total of 10 guided aerial bombs, and carried out 198 artillery shellings, including eight from multiple rocket launcher systems.

Over the past day, in the South-Slobozhansk direction, 29 combat engagements took place in the areas of Vovchansk, Vovchanski Khutory, Tykhe, Ambarnoe, Kamianka, Bologivka, Zapadne, Krasne Pershe, Dovhenke, and towards Kolodyazne, Dvorichanske, and Kutkivka.

In the Kupyansk direction, eight enemy attacks were recorded. The Defense Forces repelled enemy assault actions near Kupyansk and towards Petropavlivka, Novoplatonivka, Pishchane, Stepova Novoselivka.

In the Lyman direction, the enemy attacked 12 times, trying to advance near the settlements of Serednie, Shandryholove, Novoselivka, Derylove, Karpivka, Torske.

In the Siversk direction, the aggressor attacked near Yampil, Hryhorivka, Vyyimka, and Serebryanka. In total, 11 combat engagements took place over the past day.

In the Kramatorsk direction, the enemy did not conduct offensive actions.

In the Toretsk direction, the enemy carried out 18 attacks in the areas of Oleksandro-Shultyne, Shcherbynivka, Pleshchiivka, Rusyniv Yar, and Poltavka.

In the Pokrovsk direction, our defenders stopped 46 aggressor attacks in the areas of the settlements of Volodymyrivka, Nykanorivka, Sukhetske, Myrolyubivka, Nove Shakhove, Ivanivka, Rodynske, Chervonyi Lyman, Myrnograd, Novoekonomichne, Lysivka, Pokrovsk, Kotlyne, Udachne, Molodetske, Novomykolaivka, Orikhove, Dachne, Filiia, and in the direction of Novopavlivka and Balagan.

In the Novopavlivka direction, the Defense Forces repelled 32 enemy assault actions in the areas of the settlements of Zaporizhzhia, Oleksandrograf, Sichneve, Novoselivka, Novogeorgiivka, Sosnivka, Vorone, Kalynivske, Novohryhorivka, Voskresenka, Oleksiivka, Stepove, Pidubne, Berezove, Novoivanivka.

In the Huliaipole direction, 11 combat engagements were recorded near Poltavka and Malynivka.

In the Orikhiv direction, eight combat engagements took place – the enemy tried to advance near Plavni, Stepove, and in the direction of Stepnohirsk and Novoandriivka.

In the Prydniprovskyi direction, Ukrainian units repelled three enemy attacks.

In the Volyn and Polissia directions, no signs of the formation of enemy offensive groups were detected.

