General Staff updated the combat map: more than half of 200 battles are in three directions

06:24 AM • 998 views
154 out of 183 drones launched by Russia neutralized over Ukraine overnight
October 7, 03:10 PM • 39094 views
Bohdan Boiko: trust and systematic approach are the foundation of FC "Metalist 1925" in the fight for leadership
October 7, 02:52 PM • 48343 views
Ukraine will maintain a fixed gas price for household consumers - Zelenskyy
Exclusive
October 7, 12:19 PM • 36108 views
Beaver migration to Prykarpattia: expert explains how to adapt to life with new inhabitants
October 7, 11:53 AM • 39120 views
World Bank downgrades Ukraine's economic growth forecast for 2026
Exclusive
October 7, 09:44 AM • 36232 views
Record Bitcoin: why the price is soaring and what to expect next - explained by fintech expert Olena Sosedka
Exclusive
October 7, 07:13 AM • 62638 views
NABU's monopoly on fighting corruption must be eliminated - member of the Verkhovna Rada's anti-corruption committee
Exclusive
October 6, 12:45 PM • 48473 views
Should we expect the dollar at 50? Economist predicted how much the dollar will cost in 2026
October 6, 10:30 AM • 74711 views
General Staff confirmed the destruction of an explosives plant in Russia, an oil terminal and an ammunition depot in Crimea
October 6, 10:10 AM • 61885 views
Ukraine plans to launch platforms for exporting Ukrainian weapons by the end of the year
"Ukrzaliznytsia" canceled a number of trains due to the security situation: list of routesOctober 7, 10:19 PM • 14096 views
SBU and National Police blocked new "schemes for draft dodgers": among those detained are a former Cabinet official and heads of higher education institutionsPhoto01:02 AM • 16193 views
In Crimea, the occupiers check schoolchildren's phones for VPN and Ukrainian language02:06 AM • 13788 views
Israel and Hamas made "progress" in Egypt talks - CNN02:56 AM • 17038 views
The Czech Republic may transfer 30 modernized T-72M4CZ tanks to Ukraine - General Staff of the country04:41 AM • 6996 views
Bohdan Boiko: trust and systematic approach are the foundation of FC "Metalist 1925" in the fight for leadershipOctober 7, 03:10 PM • 39108 views
Why did one of the giants of the domestic pharmaceutical industry, "Darnytsia," fall into its own trap? The history of the issue October 7, 01:53 PM • 32681 views
NABU's monopoly on fighting corruption must be eliminated - member of the Verkhovna Rada's anti-corruption committee
Exclusive
October 7, 07:13 AM • 62642 views
Top 5 Chicken Dishes: Simple and Delicious Recipes for Family DinnerPhotoOctober 6, 12:01 PM • 71975 views
Moment of purification and a great energy breakthrough: astrological forecast for the week of October 6-12October 6, 08:19 AM • 80045 views
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Oleksandr Syrskyi
Serhiy Lysak
Bill Clinton
Ukraine
United States
Sumy Oblast
Chernihiv Oblast
Kharkiv
Trump criticized the decision to invite Bad Bunny as a Super Bowl halftime show headlinerOctober 7, 11:00 AM • 30498 views
Selena Gomez shared a touching video from her own weddingOctober 6, 06:42 PM • 34347 views
Taylor Swift answered in a few words the question of when her wedding will take placeOctober 4, 11:30 AM • 86342 views
Taylor Swift on a popular British show impressed with a ring from Travis KelceOctober 3, 05:13 PM • 81350 views
Five captivating Korean dramas to watch in your free timeVideoOctober 3, 04:00 PM • 155973 views
Leopard 2
Lockheed Martin F-35 Lightning II
Forbes
The Guardian
The New York Times

General Staff updated the combat map: more than half of 200 battles are in three directions

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1106 views

The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported 200 combat engagements over the past day. More than half of the battles took place in the Pokrovsk, Novopavlivka, and Southern Slobozhanshchyna directions.

General Staff updated the combat map: more than half of 200 battles are in three directions

200 battles took place on the front line yesterday, more than half of them in three directions: Pokrovsk, Novopavlivka, and South-Slobozhansk, the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported in its morning summary on October 8, showing a map of the combat operations, writes UNN.

In total, 200 combat engagements were recorded over the past day.

- reported the General Staff.

Yesterday, the enemy launched one missile and 82 air strikes, used one missile, dropped 177 guided aerial bombs. In addition, they carried out 5012 shellings, including 168 from multiple rocket launcher systems, and used 6159 kamikaze drones for attacks.

"Yesterday, the aviation, missile forces, and artillery of the Defense Forces hit three areas of concentration of personnel, weapons, and military equipment, one electronic warfare station, one radar station, three warehouses, and one other important enemy target," the report says.

Situation by directions

In the North-Slobozhansk and Kursk directions, Ukrainian defenders repelled seven Russian attacks. The enemy launched seven air strikes, dropped a total of 10 guided aerial bombs, and carried out 198 artillery shellings, including eight from multiple rocket launcher systems.

Over the past day, in the South-Slobozhansk direction, 29 combat engagements took place in the areas of Vovchansk, Vovchanski Khutory, Tykhe, Ambarnoe, Kamianka, Bologivka, Zapadne, Krasne Pershe, Dovhenke, and towards Kolodyazne, Dvorichanske, and Kutkivka.

In the Kupyansk direction, eight enemy attacks were recorded. The Defense Forces repelled enemy assault actions near Kupyansk and towards Petropavlivka, Novoplatonivka, Pishchane, Stepova Novoselivka.

In the Lyman direction, the enemy attacked 12 times, trying to advance near the settlements of Serednie, Shandryholove, Novoselivka, Derylove, Karpivka, Torske.

In the Siversk direction, the aggressor attacked near Yampil, Hryhorivka, Vyyimka, and Serebryanka. In total, 11 combat engagements took place over the past day.

In the Kramatorsk direction, the enemy did not conduct offensive actions.

In the Toretsk direction, the enemy carried out 18 attacks in the areas of Oleksandro-Shultyne, Shcherbynivka, Pleshchiivka, Rusyniv Yar, and Poltavka.

In the Pokrovsk direction, our defenders stopped 46 aggressor attacks in the areas of the settlements of Volodymyrivka, Nykanorivka, Sukhetske, Myrolyubivka, Nove Shakhove, Ivanivka, Rodynske, Chervonyi Lyman, Myrnograd, Novoekonomichne, Lysivka, Pokrovsk, Kotlyne, Udachne, Molodetske, Novomykolaivka, Orikhove, Dachne, Filiia, and in the direction of Novopavlivka and Balagan.

In the Novopavlivka direction, the Defense Forces repelled 32 enemy assault actions in the areas of the settlements of Zaporizhzhia, Oleksandrograf, Sichneve, Novoselivka, Novogeorgiivka, Sosnivka, Vorone, Kalynivske, Novohryhorivka, Voskresenka, Oleksiivka, Stepove, Pidubne, Berezove, Novoivanivka.

In the Huliaipole direction, 11 combat engagements were recorded near Poltavka and Malynivka.

In the Orikhiv direction, eight combat engagements took place – the enemy tried to advance near Plavni, Stepove, and in the direction of Stepnohirsk and Novoandriivka.

In the Prydniprovskyi direction, Ukrainian units repelled three enemy attacks.

In the Volyn and Polissia directions, no signs of the formation of enemy offensive groups were detected.

Russian army lost 1010 servicemen and 511 pieces of equipment in a day08.10.25, 07:47 • 1860 views

Julia Shramko

War in Ukraine
General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine
Ukraine