Russian army lost 1010 servicemen and 511 pieces of equipment in a day

October 7, 03:10 PM • 31170 views
Bohdan Boiko: trust and systematic approach are the foundation of FC "Metalist 1925" in the fight for leadership
October 7, 02:52 PM • 40038 views
Ukraine will maintain a fixed gas price for household consumers - Zelenskyy
Exclusive
October 7, 12:19 PM • 30676 views
Beaver migration to Prykarpattia: expert explains how to adapt to life with new inhabitants
October 7, 11:53 AM • 33982 views
World Bank downgrades Ukraine's economic growth forecast for 2026
Exclusive
October 7, 09:44 AM • 32235 views
Record Bitcoin: why the price is soaring and what to expect next - explained by fintech expert Olena Sosedka
Exclusive
October 7, 07:13 AM • 56931 views
NABU's monopoly on fighting corruption must be eliminated - member of the Verkhovna Rada's anti-corruption committee
Exclusive
October 6, 12:45 PM • 47289 views
Should we expect the dollar at 50? Economist predicted how much the dollar will cost in 2026
October 6, 10:30 AM • 74195 views
General Staff confirmed the destruction of an explosives plant in Russia, an oil terminal and an ammunition depot in Crimea
October 6, 10:10 AM • 61449 views
Ukraine plans to launch platforms for exporting Ukrainian weapons by the end of the year
October 6, 06:51 AM • 57968 views
New rules for entry to the EU from October 12: clarification from the State Border Guard Service
Russian agent gets 15 years for attempting to install GPS tracker on Ukrainian Armed Forces vehicleOctober 7, 08:30 PM • 8498 views
"Ukrzaliznytsia" canceled a number of trains due to the security situation: list of routesOctober 7, 10:19 PM • 7852 views
SBU and National Police blocked new "schemes for draft dodgers": among those detained are a former Cabinet official and heads of higher education institutionsPhoto01:02 AM • 10878 views
In Crimea, the occupiers check schoolchildren's phones for VPN and Ukrainian language02:06 AM • 7352 views
Israel and Hamas made "progress" in Egypt talks - CNN02:56 AM • 9090 views
Bohdan Boiko: trust and systematic approach are the foundation of FC "Metalist 1925" in the fight for leadershipOctober 7, 03:10 PM • 31179 views
Why did one of the giants of the domestic pharmaceutical industry, "Darnytsia," fall into its own trap? The history of the issue October 7, 01:53 PM • 28317 views
Top 5 Chicken Dishes: Simple and Delicious Recipes for Family DinnerPhotoOctober 6, 12:01 PM • 67619 views
Moment of purification and a great energy breakthrough: astrological forecast for the week of October 6-12October 6, 08:19 AM • 76129 views
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Oleksandr Syrskyi
Bill Clinton
Hillary Clinton
Ukraine
United States
Sumy Oblast
Poltava
Kharkiv
Trump criticized the decision to invite Bad Bunny as a Super Bowl halftime show headlinerOctober 7, 11:00 AM • 28176 views
Selena Gomez shared a touching video from her own weddingOctober 6, 06:42 PM • 32409 views
Taylor Swift answered in a few words the question of when her wedding will take placeOctober 4, 11:30 AM • 84550 views
Taylor Swift on a popular British show impressed with a ring from Travis KelceOctober 3, 05:13 PM • 79692 views
Five captivating Korean dramas to watch in your free timeVideoOctober 3, 04:00 PM • 154438 views
The New York Times
Leopard 2
Lockheed Martin F-35 Lightning II
Forbes
The Guardian

Russian army lost 1010 servicemen and 511 pieces of equipment in a day

Kyiv • UNN

 • 770 views

Over the past day, October 7, the losses of the Russian army amounted to 1010 servicemen and 511 pieces of equipment. The total combat losses of the enemy from 24.02.22 to 07.10.25 are estimated at 1,118,370 personnel.

Over the past day, October 7, the losses of the Russian army amounted to 1010 servicemen and 511 units of equipment. This was reported on Wednesday, October 8, by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, according to UNN.

Details

Thus, the total combat losses of the enemy from 24.02.22 to 07.10.25 are approximately:

  • personnel ‒ 1,118,370 (+1010) people eliminated
    • tanks ‒ 11,240 (+2)
      • armored combat vehicles ‒ 23,324 (+5)
        • artillery systems ‒ 33,519 (+26)
          • MLRS ‒ 1516 (+1)
            • air defense systems ‒ 1225 (+1)
              • aircraft ‒ 427 (0)
                • helicopters ‒ 346 (0)
                  • UAVs of operational-tactical level ‒ 67,965 (+401)
                    • cruise missiles ‒ 3841 (0)
                      • ships / boats ‒ 28 (0)
                        • submarines ‒ 1 (0)
                          • automotive equipment and fuel tanks ‒ 63,650 (+75)
                            • special equipment ‒ 3973 (+2)

                              Recall

                              174 combat engagements were recorded on the front line during the day. Russian troops carried out 46 air strikes and 3730 shellings, involving 2229 kamikaze drones.

