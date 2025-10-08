Russian army lost 1010 servicemen and 511 pieces of equipment in a day

Over the past day, October 7, the losses of the Russian army amounted to 1010 servicemen and 511 units of equipment. This was reported on Wednesday, October 8, by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, according to UNN.

Details

Thus, the total combat losses of the enemy from 24.02.22 to 07.10.25 are approximately:

personnel ‒ 1,118,370 (+1010) people eliminated

tanks ‒ 11,240 (+2)

armored combat vehicles ‒ 23,324 (+5)

artillery systems ‒ 33,519 (+26)

MLRS ‒ 1516 (+1)

air defense systems ‒ 1225 (+1)

aircraft ‒ 427 (0)

helicopters ‒ 346 (0)

UAVs of operational-tactical level ‒ 67,965 (+401)

cruise missiles ‒ 3841 (0)

ships / boats ‒ 28 (0)

submarines ‒ 1 (0)

automotive equipment and fuel tanks ‒ 63,650 (+75)

special equipment ‒ 3973 (+2)

Recall

174 combat engagements were recorded on the front line during the day. Russian troops carried out 46 air strikes and 3730 shellings, involving 2229 kamikaze drones.

Russians advanced near several settlements in Zaporizhzhia and Sumy regions - DeepState