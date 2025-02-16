General Staff: 261 combat engagements and record losses of occupants per day

ukenru
Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
11:57 AM • 5308 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
09:54 AM • 49257 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
09:29 AM • 73394 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
09:20 AM • 105868 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
08:41 AM • 75527 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
06:23 AM • 117488 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 101079 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
February 27, 05:54 PM • 113061 views

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year

Exclusive
Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet
February 27, 01:35 PM • 116705 views

Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits
February 27, 01:15 PM • 153379 views

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Rubrics
Home
Home
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

Popular news
sheremetyevo airport in russia unexpectedly shut down at night

sheremetyevo airport in russia unexpectedly shut down at night

February 28, 02:05 AM • 110129 views
General Staff updates data: how many invaders were destroyed by the Armed Forces on February 28

General Staff updates data: how many invaders were destroyed by the Armed Forces on February 28

February 28, 05:35 AM • 87937 views
Weather in Ukraine on February 28: where to expect rain and sub-zero temperatures

Weather in Ukraine on February 28: where to expect rain and sub-zero temperatures

February 28, 05:48 AM • 55107 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

09:03 AM • 83941 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

09:59 AM • 43335 views
Publications
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

09:20 AM • 105868 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

06:23 AM • 117488 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 153379 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 144040 views
Spring hypovitaminosis: symptoms and prevention

Spring hypovitaminosis: symptoms and prevention
Exclusive

February 27, 09:18 AM • 176374 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Actual places
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

09:59 AM • 43335 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

09:03 AM • 83941 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 134263 views
Channing Tatum's canceled movie Gambit was supposed to be a romantic comedy: the contender for the main role told the details

Channing Tatum's canceled movie Gambit was supposed to be a romantic comedy: the contender for the main role told the details

February 26, 03:18 PM • 136170 views
Ryan Reynolds spotted in New York amid the scandal with the movie “Leave Me If You Love Me”

Ryan Reynolds spotted in New York amid the scandal with the movie “Leave Me If You Love Me”

February 26, 08:37 AM • 164420 views
Actual
General Staff: 261 combat engagements and record losses of occupants per day

General Staff: 261 combat engagements and record losses of occupants per day

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 51942 views

Over the past day, 261 combat engagements took place between the Ukrainian Armed Forces and Russian troops. The enemy lost 1,730 troops, 5 tanks, 84 armored combat vehicles and other equipment.

Over the past day, 261 combat engagements took place between the Defense Forces and the Russian invaders. This is stated in the report of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) as of 8:00 a.m. on February 16 , UNN reports.

Details

According to updated information, yesterday the enemy launched 59 air strikes on Ukrainian positions and localities, dropping 88 drones. In addition, it carried out more than four thousand attacks, 211 of which were from multiple launch rocket systems, and used 1,385 kamikaze drones to attack.

The aggressor carried out air strikes, in particular in the areas of Ivolzhanske, Kiyanytsia, Dovha Balka, Krasne Pershe, Nova Balka, Pokrovsk, Oleksiyivka, Rozlyv, Hulyaypole, Zaliznychne, Verkhnya Tersa and Kopani

- reports the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

Over the past days, the aviation, missile forces and artillery of the Defense Forces hit six areas of concentration of occupant's personnel, weapons and military equipment.

Situation in the following areas

In the Kharkiv sector , the enemy stormed the positions of our troops five times in the areas of Vovchansk, Tykhyi and in the direction of Kozacha Lopan.

Defense forces repelled enemy assaults near Dvorichna, Petropavlivka, Stepova Novoselivka, Kolisnykivka, Lozova and in the direction of Novoozynove in the Kupyansk sectorwhere 39 occupants' attacks took place over the last day.

Image

Yesterday, the enemy attacked 27 times in the Liman sector. They tried to break into our defense near the settlements of Zelenyi Hai, Novoyehorivka, Hrekivka, Kolodyazi, Yampolivka, Terny, Torske and Dibrova.

Ten enemy assaults were repelled by Ukrainian defenders in the sector in the Siverskyi sector, the occupants tried to advance in the areas of Verkhnekamianske and Ivano-Daryivka.

In the Kramatorsk sector , the occupants attacked 29 times in the areas of Predtechyne, Stupochky, Bila Hora and in the area of Chasovyi Yar.

Nineteen attacks were carried out by the enemy in the Toretsk sector in the areas of Toretsk, Diliyivka and Krymske.

In the Pokrovsk sector , our defenders stopped 71 aggressor attacks in the areas of Zelene Pole, Tarasivka, Vodiane Druhe, Myroliubivka, Yelizavetivka, Promin, Lysivka, Dachenske, Shevchenko, Pishchane, Kotlyne, Nadiivka, Andriivka and Udachne.

The defense forces repelled 25 enemy attacks in the Novopavlivka sector. The occupants tried to advance near the settlements of Zelenivka, Rozlyv, Novyi Komar, Novosilka and Velyka Novosilka.

In the Orikhivsk direction , the invaders attacked the positions of our defenders twice in the direction of Novoandriivka.

Eight unsuccessful attempts to advance were made by the Russians on the Prydniprovskyi direction.

Over the past day in the Kursk sector 15 combat engagements took place, the enemy conducted 33 air strikes, dropping 49 guided bombs, and fired 332 artillery shells, including 11 from multiple rocket launchers.

Image

In the Huliaipol direction, the invaders did not conduct active offensive actions.

There were no signs of enemy offensive groups forming on the Volyn and Polissya directions .

Image

Our soldiers inflict significant losses in manpower and equipment on the occupation forces and actively undermine the enemy's offensive potential in the rear. In total, the losses of the Russian invaders amounted to 1730 people over the past day. Ukrainian troops also neutralized five tanks, 84 armored combat vehicles, 11 artillery systems, 36 tactical UAVs, 77 vehicles and two units of special equipment of the occupiers

Recall

Russian advance south of Pokrovsk has slowed over the past two weeks. ISW believes that the occupiers may reorient their offensive to Kostiantynivka in the spring or summer of 2025.

Ukrainian Armed Forces General Staff: Occupants lost 1730 infantrymen and 84 armored combat vehicles over the last day16.02.25, 07:10 • 53740 views

Vita Zelenetska

Vita Zelenetska

War
multiple-rocket-launcherMultiple rocket launcher
armed-forces-of-ukraineArmed Forces of Ukraine
ukraineUkraine
kharkivKharkiv

Contact us about advertising