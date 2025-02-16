General Staff: 261 combat engagements and record losses of occupants per day

Over the past day, 261 combat engagements took place between the Defense Forces and the Russian invaders. This is stated in the report of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) as of 8:00 a.m. on February 16 , UNN reports.

According to updated information, yesterday the enemy launched 59 air strikes on Ukrainian positions and localities, dropping 88 drones. In addition, it carried out more than four thousand attacks, 211 of which were from multiple launch rocket systems, and used 1,385 kamikaze drones to attack.

The aggressor carried out air strikes, in particular in the areas of Ivolzhanske, Kiyanytsia, Dovha Balka, Krasne Pershe, Nova Balka, Pokrovsk, Oleksiyivka, Rozlyv, Hulyaypole, Zaliznychne, Verkhnya Tersa and Kopani - reports the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

Over the past days, the aviation, missile forces and artillery of the Defense Forces hit six areas of concentration of occupant's personnel, weapons and military equipment.

In the Kharkiv sector , the enemy stormed the positions of our troops five times in the areas of Vovchansk, Tykhyi and in the direction of Kozacha Lopan.

Defense forces repelled enemy assaults near Dvorichna, Petropavlivka, Stepova Novoselivka, Kolisnykivka, Lozova and in the direction of Novoozynove in the Kupyansk sectorwhere 39 occupants' attacks took place over the last day.

Yesterday, the enemy attacked 27 times in the Liman sector. They tried to break into our defense near the settlements of Zelenyi Hai, Novoyehorivka, Hrekivka, Kolodyazi, Yampolivka, Terny, Torske and Dibrova.

Ten enemy assaults were repelled by Ukrainian defenders in the sector in the Siverskyi sector, the occupants tried to advance in the areas of Verkhnekamianske and Ivano-Daryivka.

In the Kramatorsk sector , the occupants attacked 29 times in the areas of Predtechyne, Stupochky, Bila Hora and in the area of Chasovyi Yar.

Nineteen attacks were carried out by the enemy in the Toretsk sector in the areas of Toretsk, Diliyivka and Krymske.

In the Pokrovsk sector , our defenders stopped 71 aggressor attacks in the areas of Zelene Pole, Tarasivka, Vodiane Druhe, Myroliubivka, Yelizavetivka, Promin, Lysivka, Dachenske, Shevchenko, Pishchane, Kotlyne, Nadiivka, Andriivka and Udachne.

The defense forces repelled 25 enemy attacks in the Novopavlivka sector. The occupants tried to advance near the settlements of Zelenivka, Rozlyv, Novyi Komar, Novosilka and Velyka Novosilka.

In the Orikhivsk direction , the invaders attacked the positions of our defenders twice in the direction of Novoandriivka.

Eight unsuccessful attempts to advance were made by the Russians on the Prydniprovskyi direction.

Over the past day in the Kursk sector 15 combat engagements took place, the enemy conducted 33 air strikes, dropping 49 guided bombs, and fired 332 artillery shells, including 11 from multiple rocket launchers.

In the Huliaipol direction, the invaders did not conduct active offensive actions.

There were no signs of enemy offensive groups forming on the Volyn and Polissya directions .

Our soldiers inflict significant losses in manpower and equipment on the occupation forces and actively undermine the enemy's offensive potential in the rear. In total, the losses of the Russian invaders amounted to 1730 people over the past day. Ukrainian troops also neutralized five tanks, 84 armored combat vehicles, 11 artillery systems, 36 tactical UAVs, 77 vehicles and two units of special equipment of the occupiers

Russian advance south of Pokrovsk has slowed over the past two weeks. ISW believes that the occupiers may reorient their offensive to Kostiantynivka in the spring or summer of 2025.

