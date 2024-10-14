General Staff: 161 combat engagements in 24 hours, most active hostile attacks in the Kurakhove sector
Kyiv • UNN
Over the last day, 161 combat engagements took place. The most active enemy attacks took place in the Kurakhove sector, where the Defense Forces repelled 39 enemy attacks near several localities.
There were 161 engagements on the frontline yesterday, the enemy was most active in the Kurakhove direction, the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported in a summary as of 8 a.m. on October 14, UNN reports.
Over the last day, 161 combat engagements were registered. The enemy was most active in the Kurakhove sector
According to the updated information, the enemy carried out 53 air strikes on the positions of Ukrainian units and localities yesterday, dropping 92 missiles. In addition, they fired over 3,700 times, 90 of which were from multiple rocket launchers.
Yesterday, the aviation and missile forces and artillery of the Defense Forces, as indicated, conducted 11 strikes on areas of concentration of enemy personnel and weapons, as well as hit a command post and another important enemy object.
According to the General Staff, the situation is as follows:
On the Kharkiv direction, there were fighting near Starytsia.
In the Kupyansk sector, 19 firefights took place near Petropavlivka, Pishchane, Vyshneve, Kopanky and Lozova.
In the Lyman sector, according to updated information, the enemy attacked 19 times near Hrekivka, Druzhelyubivka, Novosadove, Nevske, Terny and Torske.
In the Kramatorsk sector, there were three combat engagements in the areas of Chasovyi Yar and Stupochky.
In the Toretsk sector, the occupants attacked four times near Toretsk and Shcherbynivka.
In the Pokrovsk sector, our defenders repelled 25 enemy assaults in the areas of Sukhyi Yar, Lysivka, Promin and Selydove.
In the Kurakhove sector, the Defense Forces repelled 39 enemy attacks near Zhelanne Druzhne, Kreminna Balka, Izmailivka, Novoselydivka, Kurakhivka, Hirnyk, Maksymilianivka, Kostiantynivka and Katerynivka.
In the Vremivsky direction, the enemy attacked twice near Zolota Niva.
On the Orikhiv direction, the occupiers tried unsuccessfully to push our units near Robotyne and Mala Tokmachka three times.
On the Prydniprovsky direction, the enemy was defeated, attacking Ukrainian defenses eight times.
In the Huliaipilsky sector, the situation remained unchanged. In the Volyn and Polissya directions, no signs of enemy offensive groups were detected.
On the border with Chernihiv and Sumy regions, the enemy maintains a military presence, conducting mortar and artillery shelling of settlements from the territory of the Russian Federation.
"Enemy aircraft carried out 21 strikes in the Kursk region, dropping 31 guided bombs," the General Staff reported.
At the same time, our soldiers, as the General Staff pointed out, continue to actively inflict significant losses in manpower and equipment on the occupation forces, exhausting the enemy along the entire combat line.
During the day, 1260 occupants were eliminated, total losses amounted to 670,19014.10.24, 07:44 • 17371 view