During the day, 1260 occupants were eliminated, total losses amounted to 670,190
Kyiv • UNN
The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine released data on the losses of the invaders over the day. 1260 soldiers, 4 tanks, 19 armored personnel carriers and other equipment were destroyed. Total enemy losses since the beginning of the war have reached 670,190 people.
Terrorists have lost 1260 soldiers over the past day. This was reported by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, UNN reports.
Details
Enemy combat losses for the period from 02/24/22 to 10/14/24:
- Personnel: 670 190 (+1260).
- Tanks: 8975 (+4).
- Armored combat vehicles: 17895 (+19).
- Artillery systems: 19421 (+11).
- RSVP: 1231.
- Air defense means: 978.
- Airplanes: 369.
- Helicopters: 329.
- UAV of operational and tactical level: 17009 (+17).
- Cruise missiles: 2619.
- Ships/boats: 28.
- Submarines: 1.
- Automotive equipment and tankers: 26622 (+38).
- Special equipment: 3437 (+2).
General Staff: 119 combat engagements took place in the frontline, most of them in the Kurakhove sector10.10.24, 00:34 • 16603 views