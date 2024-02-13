Gas supply restored to all homes in Poltava region after gas pipeline leak - OVA

In Poltava region , gas supply has been restored to all homes after a gas leak in a pipeline on February 12, the head of the Poltava Regional Water Administration, Philip Pronin, said on Tuesday, UNN reports.

Gas supply was restored to all homes of about 1500 consumers in Leliukhivka and Novi Sanzhary - Pronin wrote on Telegram.

Recall

On February 12, a leak was detected at the gas pipeline in the Novi Sanzhary community. To eliminate the accident, gas supply was temporarily suspended to about 1,500 consumers in Leliukhivka and Novi Sanzhary.

On February 13, in Poltava region , a gas leak in a gas pipeline that occurred on February 12 was repaired.