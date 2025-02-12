Gas supply in Poltava region restored after large-scale Russian attack

The Poltava region has completed the restoration of gas supply after an enemy attack on February 11, the Poltava RMA reported on Telegram on Wednesday, UNN reports.

Repair crews have completed the work in Poltava region. As of this morning, gas supply, which was suspended as a result of hostile shelling on February 11, has been restored to all consumers - RMA said.

Recall

According to the Ukrainian Armed Forces, on the night of February 11, Russian troops launched a combined attack with various types of air-, land-, and sea-based missiles against gas production facilities in Poltava region - up to 19 cruise, ballistic, and guided missiles in total.

The Russian attack on February 11 damaged Naftogaz Group's production facilities in Poltava region. Gas supply was interrupted in 9 settlements. The company took measures to stabilize gas supply in the region, and there were no casualties.