G7 calls on India and Pakistan for immediate de-escalation of the conflict

G7 foreign ministers issued a joint statement calling for an "immediate de-escalation" between India and Pakistan, UNN reports, citing Sky News.

Details

British Foreign Secretary David Lammy and his counterparts in Canada, France, Germany, Italy, Japan and the United States called for "utmost restraint on both sides" and warned that "further military escalation poses a serious threat to regional stability."

"We call for an immediate de-escalation and urge both countries to engage in direct dialogue to achieve a peaceful outcome," the statement said.

They also stated that the G7 "will continue to monitor developments closely."

Context

The week-long standoff between India and Pakistan escalated further on Saturday when Islamabad launched a military operation in response to what it called Indian strikes on its military bases overnight.

The nuclear-armed neighbors are now in their largest military conflict in decades, even as the international community calls for calm and restraint.

Addition

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio on Friday spoke with Pakistani Army Commander-in-Chief Asim Munir and offered US mediation.