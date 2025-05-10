De-escalation efforts continue: Saudi Foreign Minister holds talks with India

The Saudi Arabian Ministry of Foreign Affairs stated that it had held talks with India as efforts to de-escalate the conflict continue, UNN reports, citing Sky News.

Details

The country's foreign minister spoke with his Indian counterpart to try to end the military confrontation with Pakistan.

Earlier, the Pakistani Foreign Minister said: "We will consider stopping here" if India agrees to de-escalation.

This happened hours after US Secretary of State Marco Rubio said on Friday that he had spoken with Pakistani Army Commander Asim Munir to offer assistance "in starting constructive negotiations to avoid future conflicts."

Rubio has been in regular contact with the Prime Minister of Pakistan and the Indian Foreign Minister since the end of April.

India closes airports amid aggravation with Pakistan