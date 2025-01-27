Fuel oil weighing up to 4 kg, which was thrown out after the Russian tanker accident, was collected on the coast of Odesa region

Workers of the Tuzly Estuaries National Nature Park in Odesa region collected up to 4 kilograms of fuel oil on the coast. Small fractions of fuel oil washed ashore after the accident of Russian tankers in the Kerch Strait. This was reported in the national park, UNN writes.

Details

It is noted that Tuzly Estuaries employees have examined almost 40 km of sandy embankment.

Within the national park, they found one area 200 m long and 30-70 cm wide with fuel oil in the form of small fractions of 3-4 mm. It is noted that they washed ashore on January 26.

The collected samples were sent for testing to a private professional laboratory in Odesa.

All the fuel oil weighing up to 4 kg was collected from the spoil. Currently, there is no fuel oil in the national park on the coast, but scientists emphasize that there is no guarantee that new fractions of fuel oil will not be thrown out to sea in the future.

Millions of small fractions are still drifting in the waters of the Northwestern Black Sea. Resources are needed to quickly identify, urgently collect and destroy this threat, and the national park simply does not have them. Nearby, the sea also threw a rare bird in fuel oil - a red-necked loon - which was carried out to sea again by the waves, - the national park said.

Recall

On December 15, two Russian Volgoneft tankers crashed near the Kerch Strait, causing a significant fuel oil leak. According to environmentalists, the consequences for the marine ecosystem could be catastrophic and last for decades.

Around 50,000 birds and more than 100 dolphins have died as a result of the fuel oil spill from Russian tankers in the Kerch Strait. Experts estimate that the actual number of dolphins killed may reach several thousand.