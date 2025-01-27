Fuel oil weighing up to 4 kg, which was thrown out after the Russian tanker accident, was collected on the coast of Odesa region

ukenru
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
02:39 PM • 57916 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
11:57 AM • 84074 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 105434 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 108543 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 127827 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 103132 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 132701 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 103688 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
February 27, 05:54 PM • 113385 views

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year

Exclusive
Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet
February 27, 01:35 PM • 116959 views

Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet

107 out of 208 enemy drones were shot down over Ukraine overnight, 97 did not reach their targets

107 out of 208 enemy drones were shot down over Ukraine overnight, 97 did not reach their targets

February 28, 07:13 AM • 101203 views
Trump and Rutte discuss 'critical need' for peace in Ukraine to be enduring

Trump and Rutte discuss 'critical need' for peace in Ukraine to be enduring

February 28, 07:34 AM • 39635 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

February 28, 09:03 AM • 116051 views
Four pharmaceutical factories are being searched in Kiev: details

Four pharmaceutical factories are being searched in Kiev: details

February 28, 09:52 AM • 45527 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 110563 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

02:39 PM • 57930 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 127829 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 132701 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 164935 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 154829 views
UNN Lite
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

03:20 PM • 14445 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

02:48 PM • 19386 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 110563 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

February 28, 09:03 AM • 116051 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 139398 views
Fuel oil weighing up to 4 kg, which was thrown out after the Russian tanker accident, was collected on the coast of Odesa region

Fuel oil weighing up to 4 kg, which was thrown out after the Russian tanker accident, was collected on the coast of Odesa region

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 40147 views

Up to 4 kilograms of fuel oil thrown out after the Russian tanker accident in the Kerch Strait was collected on the beach of the Tuzly Estuaries National Park. Millions of small fractions are still drifting in the Black Sea.

Workers of the Tuzly Estuaries National Nature Park in Odesa region collected up to 4 kilograms of fuel oil on the coast. Small fractions of fuel oil washed ashore after the accident of Russian tankers in the Kerch Strait. This was reported in the national park, UNN writes.

Details

It is noted that Tuzly Estuaries employees have examined almost 40 km of sandy embankment.

Within the national park, they found one area 200 m long and 30-70 cm wide with fuel oil in the form of small fractions of 3-4 mm. It is noted that they washed ashore on January 26.

The collected samples were sent for testing to a private professional laboratory in Odesa.

All the fuel oil weighing up to 4 kg was collected from the spoil. Currently, there is no fuel oil in the national park on the coast, but scientists emphasize that there is no guarantee that new fractions of fuel oil will not be thrown out to sea in the future.

Millions of small fractions are still drifting in the waters of the Northwestern Black Sea. Resources are needed to quickly identify, urgently collect and destroy this threat, and the national park simply does not have them. Nearby, the sea also threw a rare bird in fuel oil - a red-necked loon - which was carried out to sea again by the waves,

- the national park said.

Recall

On December 15, two Russian Volgoneft tankers crashed near the Kerch Strait, causing a significant fuel oil leak. According to environmentalists, the consequences for the marine ecosystem could be catastrophic and last for decades.

Around 50,000 birds and more than 100 dolphins have died as a result of the fuel oil spill from Russian tankers in the Kerch Strait. Experts estimate that the actual number of dolphins killed may reach several thousand.

Olga Rozgon

Olga Rozgon

Society
black-seaBlack Sea
odesaOdesa

