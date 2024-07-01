FSB agent who spied on Chasovyi Yar defenders will spend 15 years in prison
Kyiv • UNN
An FSB agent who spied on the locations and movements of Ukrainian troops defending Chasovyi Yar was sentenced by a Ukrainian court to 15 years in prison for treason.
SBU evidence helped to sentence another FSB agent, who was acting in Donetsk region, to a real term of imprisonment. The offender tried to identify and transfer to Russia the locations of the Armed Forces of Ukraine in the Chasovyi Yar area. This was reported by the press service of the SBU, according to UNN.
Most of all, the enemy was interested in the directions of movement and the estimated number of armored vehicles of Ukrainian troops engaged in continuous battles for the city. To get intelligence, the agent traveled around the surrounding villages and secretly took pictures of the "right" objects,
Details
It is noted that she used public transport during reconnaissance raids and constantly changed her routes for secrecy. SBU counterintelligence officers detained the Russian agent red-handed in January 2024, when she was conducting additional reconnaissance in the area of possible locations of Ukrainian defenders.
According to the investigation, the enemy accomplice was a resident of Kostiantynivka, who was remotely recruited by the FSB after the start of the full-scale war.
Based on the SBU materials, the court found the offender guilty under Part 2 of Art. 111 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine (high treason committed under martial law) and sentenced her to 15 years in prison with confiscation of property.
Recall
