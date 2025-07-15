Frozen Russian funds for Ukraine: Euroclear sees "expropriation" in risky investment attempt - FT

$41.840.05
48.900.06
ukenru
The aviation industry holds the sky: Ukraine can become a technological outpost or lose another strategic sphere
Exclusive
12:51 PM • 35226 views
The aviation industry holds the sky: Ukraine can become a technological outpost or lose another strategic sphere
10:57 AM • 67029 views
How much will studying abroad cost Ukrainians: top 10 foreign universities
10:52 AM • 41692 views
Parliament approved the extension of mobilization - MP
10:23 AM • 70054 views
2.5 million for bribery accused: Ukrainians fund comfort of MP Kuzminykh
Exclusive
July 15, 07:14 AM • 50498 views
Increased pressure from Trump will not affect Putin's plans - political scientist
July 15, 06:35 AM • 99907 views
Personnel reshuffles: MP revealed possible composition of the new Cabinet of Ministers
July 14, 06:23 PM • 72389 views
"Colossal experience will definitely be useful": Zelenskyy hinted at Shmyhal's appointment as Minister of Defense
July 14, 03:55 PM • 98438 views
17 Patriot systems are already being prepared for shipment to Ukraine - Trump
July 14, 03:24 PM • 76357 views
Trump announces 100% tariffs on Russia if no ceasefire agreement in Ukraine within 50 days
July 14, 03:00 PM • 56597 views
To be announced soon: Svyrydenko on proposals for cabinet members
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+28°
2m/s
30%
745mm
Popular news
Results of customs searches: inspector from Lviv requested $1600 for unhindered car customs clearanceJuly 15, 07:15 AM • 28191 views
Unreleased Beyoncé music stolen from car during Cowboy Carter tourJuly 15, 08:20 AM • 55184 views
The Kremlin commented on Trump's statement regarding strengthening sanctions against the Russian Federation12:44 PM • 25706 views
Azealia Banks accused Conor McGregor of sexual harassment and published intimate photos of the fighter01:05 PM • 16422 views
Mariupol engulfed in massive fire: flames reached occupiers' new buildings01:31 PM • 11095 views
Publications
The aviation industry holds the sky: Ukraine can become a technological outpost or lose another strategic sphere
Exclusive
12:51 PM • 35226 views
How much will studying abroad cost Ukrainians: top 10 foreign universities10:57 AM • 67029 views
2.5 million for bribery accused: Ukrainians fund comfort of MP Kuzminykh10:23 AM • 70054 views
Personnel reshuffles: MP revealed possible composition of the new Cabinet of MinistersJuly 15, 06:35 AM • 99907 views
This week, Parliament is set to unblock the ARMA reform, which the Duma "fears"July 14, 04:13 PM • 92222 views
Actual people
Donald Trump
Yulia Svyrydenko
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Boris Pistorius
Kyrylo Budanov
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Germany
Sumy
China
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Trump appropriated the original Club World Cup trophy, while Chelsea will receive a replica02:33 PM • 6252 views
Azealia Banks accused Conor McGregor of sexual harassment and published intimate photos of the fighter01:05 PM • 16888 views
Unreleased Beyoncé music stolen from car during Cowboy Carter tourJuly 15, 08:20 AM • 55630 views
New "Superman" surpasses "Man of Steel" in box office, despite criticism from MAGA supportersJuly 14, 11:18 AM • 68875 views
18th-century ship found in Dubrovnik during pipeline constructionJuly 13, 10:58 AM • 71953 views
Actual
MIM-104 Patriot
TikTok
Instagram
Facebook
Financial Times

Frozen Russian funds for Ukraine: Euroclear sees "expropriation" in risky investment attempt - FT

Kyiv • UNN

 • 2868 views

Euroclear CEO Valerie Urbain believes that the European Commission's plan to invest frozen Russian assets in riskier instruments to increase profits for Ukraine is "expropriation." She warns of significant risks and potential losses that could arise from such actions.

Frozen Russian funds for Ukraine: Euroclear sees "expropriation" in risky investment attempt - FT

The plan to increase profitability by investing in risky investments, as a way to attract more funds for Ukraine, is almost equivalent to the "expropriation" of Russian assets. This is according to Valérie Urbain, CEO of Euroclear, the company that owns most of the assets linked to the Russian Federation.

UNN writes with reference to Financial Times.

Details

The European Commission is considering how to get more benefit from the assets of the Russian central bank. Currently, this involves an amount of about 191 billion euros, which are "under the care" of the Euroclear clearing center, due to previously imposed Western sanctions against Russia's aggressive policy.

If you increase returns, you increase risks. And who bears that risk?

- Urbain said in an interview with the FT.

How to generate higher returns from frozen Russian funds

Euroclear reinvests funds received from the redemption of Russian assets - such as coupon payments and redemptions - primarily through central banks.

The G7 uses the profits to support a $50 billion loan to Kyiv.

The EU may allow Euroclear to use frozen assets of the Russian Federation: what is known31.10.24, 11:34 • 18026 views

Profits from these assets are decreasing as the European Central Bank has lowered its interest rate. But a way out has been found, namely:

Transfer funds to riskier asset classes that can generate higher returns but also carry a greater risk of loss.

- decided the European Commission.

Urbain warned that someone would have to cover such potential losses.

Systemic risk will certainly increase sharply if we have to go beyond the risk profile we have and which is approved by our supervisors

- she said.

Urbain also warned:

If a "special purpose vehicle" is to be created to which Russian central bank assets will be transferred, and these funds will be invested in riskier investments, then the corresponding scheme will create "many risks for Euroclear and for European markets in the world."

She warned that the scheme could be viable if "in the event of any restitution claim from the Russian central bank, the assets disappear, and someone covers that amount."

For reference

Euroclear faces more than 100 lawsuits regarding frozen Russian assets, including those belonging to oligarchs and other sanctioned entities.

According to sources close to Euroclear, Russia has confiscated assets worth 33 billion euros belonging to Euroclear clients that were frozen in Russia's equivalent of Euroclear, the central securities depository in Moscow.

- the publication writes.

Addition

Separately, Valérie Urbain announced that Euroclear aims to promote EU initiatives to integrate the bloc's fragmented capital markets.

She said Euroclear would offer a "single point of access" for retail and institutional investors in the 27 EU member states.

Urbain also stated that she advocates for more harmonized supervision of central securities depositories.

Recall

Russia is trying to return 300 billion dollars of frozen assets, offering countries to buy goods in exchange for aid. Zelensky said that Europe is not going to give them back.

Oil prices fall after Trump's 50-day deadline for Russia15.07.25, 10:33 • 4224 views

Ihor Telezhnikov

Ihor Telezhnikov

EconomyNews of the World
European Central Bank
Euroclear
European Commission
Financial Times
Ukraine
Tesla
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
S&P 500
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
,
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Brent Oil
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Gold
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
,
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Gas TTF
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9