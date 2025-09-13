Frontline situation: enemy suffers devastating losses in Pokrovsk direction - General Staff 13 September 2025

Since the beginning of September 13, 158 combat engagements have taken place at the front. This was reported by UNN with reference to the summary of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

It is noted that the enemy launched 63 air strikes, dropped 106 KABs, used 1950 kamikaze drones for attacks, and carried out 3570 shellings of the positions of our troops and settlements.

In the Northern-Slobozhansky and Kursk directions, there were three attacks by Russian invaders. Today, the enemy launched eight air strikes, dropped 20 guided aerial bombs, and carried out 167 shellings, including two from multiple rocket launcher systems.

In the Southern-Slobozhansky direction, 11 combat engagements took place in the areas of Vovchansk, Ambarnoye, Fyholivka, and in the direction of Khatnye, Otradne. One combat engagement is still ongoing.

In the Kupiansk direction, the enemy carried out eight attacks on the positions of our troops. Battles took place in the area of Myrny and in the direction of Kupiansk and Petropavlivka. Four combat engagements are still ongoing.

In the Lyman direction, Russian troops stormed the positions of Ukrainian defenders 13 times in the area of the settlements of Shandryholove, Kolodiazi, Hrekivka, Zarichne, and towards Stavky. One combat engagement is still ongoing.

In the Siversk direction, Ukrainian soldiers have already repelled 14 out of 17 attempts to attack our positions today. Occupying units tried to advance in the areas of Serebryanka, Hryhorivka, and in the direction of the settlements of Yampil, Dronivka.

In the Kramatorsk direction, the Defense Forces stopped two enemy attacks in the area of Bila Hora and towards Stupochky.

In the Toretsk direction, the occupiers stormed the positions of our defenders 10 times today in the areas of the settlements of Kleban-Byk, Katerynivka, Poltavka, Rusyn Yar, and towards Pleshchiivka and Sofiivka.

In the Pokrovsk direction, the enemy made 39 attempts to push back our units. Activity was observed in the areas of the settlements of Volodymyrivka, Rodynske, Mykolaivka, Myroliubivka, Novoekonomichne, Lysivka, Pokrovsk, Zvirove, Kotlyne, Udachne, Dachne, Novomykolaivka, Novopidhorodne, Molodetske, and towards Novopavlivka and Filiia. Four combat engagements are still ongoing.

According to preliminary estimates, in this direction, our soldiers eliminated 86 and wounded 55 occupiers, destroyed 19 UAVs, and damaged a vehicle and nine shelters of enemy personnel. - the summary states.

In the Novopavlivka direction, the enemy tried to break through 30 times near the settlements of Oleksandrogad, Ternove, Voskresenka, Maliivka, Olhivske, and in the direction of Ivanivka, Novoivanivka, and Poltavka. Battles continue in three locations.

In the Huliaipole and Orikhiv directions, the enemy did not conduct offensive actions, but launched an air strike on Zaliznychne.

In the Prydniprovsky direction, the enemy carried out three futile attacks on the positions of our defenders, while launching air strikes in the areas of the settlements of Kozatske and Inhulets.

"No significant changes in the situation were recorded in other directions," the General Staff added.

On September 12, the Russian army lost 950 servicemen, 39 artillery systems, and 4 tanks. The total combat losses of the enemy from 24.02.22 to 13.09.25 amount to 1,093,730 people.

