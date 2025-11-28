$42.190.11
From surgery to coma: how a patient could have been infected with a dangerous bacterium at the private clinic Odrex
10:44 AM • 7130 views
EU suspects Belgium of 'secondary motive' for blocking €140 billion for Ukraine - Politico
09:41 AM • 10842 views
General Staff confirmed the hit on Saratov Oil Refinery, drone depot at Saki airfield, and other occupation facilities
09:17 AM • 11800 views
Moderate warming is coming to Ukraine: what weather to expect on November 29 and 30
Exclusive
08:06 AM • 20987 views
How safe is it to sleep with a cat or dog in the same bed: a veterinarian discusses the risks
06:58 AM • 17238 views
EU Economy Commissioner calls on G7 to speed up payment of $50 billion to Ukraine
06:35 AM • 16415 views
NABU and SAP conduct searches at Yermak's - sources
06:29 AM • 14426 views
Orban went to Moscow for talks with Putin: he is going to talk about energy and peace efforts in Russia's war against Ukraine
November 27, 10:13 PM • 11827 views
Kyiv's Dynamo fired Shovkovsky and the entire coaching staffPhoto
November 27, 06:30 PM • 29873 views
Zelenskyy announces important negotiations next week
From surgery to coma: how a patient could have been infected with a dangerous bacterium at the private clinic Odrex
How safe is it to sleep with a cat or dog in the same bed: a veterinarian discusses the risks
Exclusive
08:06 AM • 20994 views
Dengue fever detected in a man in Lviv after a trip to Indonesia: what are the symptoms?07:39 AM • 10512 views
From surgery to coma: how a patient could have been infected with a dangerous bacterium at the private clinic Odrex

Kyiv • UNN

 • 10017 views

At the private clinic Odrex, a patient could have been infected with the bacterium Serratia marcescens, which led to a coma, a loss of 15 kg, and 85% lung damage. This bacterium is transmitted through improperly sterilized equipment and non-compliance with hygiene by staff.

From surgery to coma: how a patient could have been infected with a dangerous bacterium at the private clinic Odrex

In the private clinic Odrex, a patient may have been infected with the bacterium Serratia marcescens, which is transmitted through improperly sterilized medical equipment and non-compliance with hygiene by staff. As a result, the patient spent several weeks in a coma, lost 15 kg, and suffered 85% lung damage. Read the shocking story of another victim of the scandalous Odesa clinic "Odrex" in the UNN material.

If we or our loved ones have to go to the hospital, it always means one thing: illness may be nearby. At such moments, we feel vulnerable, scared, and especially in need of support and professionalism. We entrust our health and lives to doctors, hoping for their competence and expertise – even more so when we turn to a private clinic with high service costs.

Such is the Odesa private clinic Odrex, where Volodymyr turned. As the man said, he approached the doctors without signs of a serious condition. He felt weakness that required diagnosis. After the examination, he was told that the situation was allegedly critical and the man needed immediate surgery. He agreed, trusting the doctors. The operation was performed without delay.

The next day, the patient's wife, Iryna, was shown an X-ray of her husband's lungs; they were 85% affected. Due to rapid deterioration of breathing and increasing shortness of breath, doctors decided to induce a medical coma for Volodymyr. Later, "Odrex" confirmed that the damage was caused by an infection with the bacterium Serratia marcescens.

The woman asked: "Where did the infection come from in my husband, who came here on his own feet in a stable condition and underwent surgery for another reason?"

To which she heard the answer from the Odrex clinic staff: "This is intensive care. You can catch anything here." Such an answer may indicate that the intensive care units of the private Odesa clinic do not comply with the licensing conditions for medical institutions, and therefore with the State Standards for medical institutions.

Important! The bacterium Serratia marcescens is quite specific, does not live in the atmosphere, and is not transmitted by airborne droplets. It can be contracted mostly through dirty hands of medical personnel, intubation tubes, catheters, endoscopic instruments, other invasive systems, as well as through non-sterile solutions or medical materials in case of violation of storage rules. This pathogen is a classic marker of nosocomial infection, which occurs in conditions of violation of infection control.

In total, Volodymyr spent several weeks in a medical coma, losing 15 kg, mostly muscle tissue. Due to possible unsanitary conditions at the Odrex clinic, Volodymyr was confined to medical devices. Although the initial reason for the victim's visit did not involve long-term treatment at all. However, instead of surgery and a few days in the hospital, Volodymyr has been at the clinic for almost a month and on a "full package" of services, including a ventilator. The man's family paid huge bills, and when the money ran out, the doctor, according to Volodymyr's wife, suggested "turning off the light, since there's nothing to pay with."

It was impossible to transfer Volodymyr to another clinic – he was hooked up to machines. The feeling of hopelessness, according to Iryna, was accompanied by pressure from medical staff and complete dependence on their decisions. Volodymyr survived by a miracle. Perhaps it helped that Odrex realized there was nothing more to take from the family. Despite the diagnosis officially announced by the Odrex doctor, there is no information about Serratia marcescens in the epicrisis – as if no bacteria ever existed.

Documentary film about Odrex victims "Wasp's Nest"

The documentary film about Odrex victims "Wasp's Nest" shows numerous stories of clinic patients who, regardless of diagnosis, fell into the same scenario: first – optimistic promises, then – sudden "complications," increased bills, pressure, demands, and threats from the clinic administration.

Thus, Svitlana Huk describes how, after the operation, her husband was on the verge of life and death, and his care turned into endless bills. The woman claims that the clinic kept her husband's body on machines even after clinical death, trying to increase the payment for his stay in the hospital. And the clinic also sued her after she could not pay.

The film also features the story of the Totkailo family, told by the deceased's daughter – her father underwent a course of aggressive chemotherapy at Odrex. After returning home, her father's condition sharply deteriorated, and Khrystyna's appeals to Odrex doctors ended with the words: "Today is a day off. Call on Monday." Khrystyna's father died, and she is convinced that it was the contraindicated chemotherapy, negligence, and indifference in the private hospital that proved fatal.

Adnan Kivan's death during treatment at Odrex

An avalanche of new stories from victims and relatives of those who can no longer speak demonstrates that patient mortality at "Odrex" due to possible medical negligence is not uncommon. These are systematic violations that, unfortunately, are the norm.

However, society still hopes for the restoration of justice. The Ukrainian medical system is focused on the so-called "Odrex case." On the one hand, law enforcement officers, 2 criminal proceedings against doctors in the case of patient Adnan Kivan's death, an unscheduled inspection by the Ministry of Health of the licensing conditions of LLC "Dim Medytsyny" – under which the Odrex brand operated during the developer's death, support for the need to inspect the clinic from public figures and journalists. On the other hand – a quick change of licenses on the official website of the Odrex clinic and statements by lawyers about alleged "pressure on business," which have nothing to do with patient deaths. Only time will tell whether the Ukrainian medical and law enforcement systems will find truth and justice.

Lilia Podolyak

