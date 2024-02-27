From March, Ukraine will be able to export even more electricity to the EU

$41.340.03
45.851.22
ukenru
In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert
Exclusive
01:24 PM • 33444 views

In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert

Exclusive
01:12 PM • 125582 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure

April 4, 10:10 AM • 77802 views

Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy

Exclusive
April 4, 06:27 AM • 292032 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

April 4, 05:56 AM • 245733 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 3, 07:36 PM • 195208 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

Exclusive
April 3, 03:18 PM • 233256 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Exclusive
April 3, 01:51 PM • 252066 views

Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next

April 3, 01:29 PM • 158135 views

Georgia has reduced the visa-free period for Ukrainians from three years to one year

Exclusive
April 3, 09:14 AM • 372245 views

US trade war: experts explained the consequences for Ukraine and America itself

Rubrics
Home
Home
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

+17°
2.2m/s
46%
Popular news

Marvel showed footage from the new "Fantastic Four": the Silver Surfer and Galactus will appear in the film

April 4, 07:29 AM • 93105 views

F-16s for Ukraine: US General announces new fighter jet deliveries

April 4, 08:18 AM • 116479 views

Disney showed the first footage of the movie "Avatar: Fire and Ashes" at CinemaCon

April 4, 09:06 AM • 83278 views

Kim Kardashian posted revealing photos on Instagram after rumors of Kanye West's split from his wife

April 4, 09:23 AM • 76205 views

Ukraine is preparing to legalize cryptocurrencies: a chance for the budget or a risk for the economy

02:15 PM • 55078 views
Publications

Ukraine is preparing to legalize cryptocurrencies: a chance for the budget or a risk for the economy

02:15 PM • 57213 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure
Exclusive

01:12 PM • 125582 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible
Exclusive

April 4, 06:27 AM • 292035 views

A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

April 4, 06:14 AM • 218774 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 4, 05:56 AM • 245734 views
Advertisement
Actual people

Donald Trump

Marco Rubio

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Mark Rutte

Denis Shmyhal

Actual places

Ukraine

United States

China

France

United Kingdom

Advertisement
UNN Lite

Eggs in the USA have become so expensive before Easter that Americans are painting potatoes

01:48 PM • 22492 views

The series "The Handmaid's Tale" will get a sequel: filming will begin soon

April 4, 10:29 AM • 30383 views

Full of skulls and other special effects - a first look at the film "Predator: Wasteland"

April 4, 10:08 AM • 30160 views

Kim Kardashian posted revealing photos on Instagram after rumors of Kanye West's split from his wife

April 4, 09:23 AM • 77739 views

Disney showed the first footage of the movie "Avatar: Fire and Ashes" at CinemaCon

April 4, 09:06 AM • 84763 views
Actual

Fox News

Telegram

The New York Times

P-800 Oniks

Leopard 2

From March, Ukraine will be able to export even more electricity to the EU

Kyiv • UNN

 • 99895 views

On March 1, Ukraine will increase electricity exports to Europe by 150 MW, starting next week.

From March, Ukraine will be able to export even more electricity to the EU

Starting next week, Ukraine will increase its ability to export electricity to Europe. This was stated by the Minister of Energy of Ukraine Herman Halushchenko on his Facebook page, UNN reports.

Details

+ 150 MW of capacity for electricity exports from Ukraine to Europe! Starting March 1, our export capacity will increase to 550 MW per hour. ENTSO-E's decision was not delayed. I thank our partners for this promptness and constant effective dialog

- Galushchenko said. 

According to him, the expansion of exports is an opportunity to raise additional funds to restore Ukraine's energy sector. In addition, it will strengthen the energy sustainability and stability of the whole of Europe. 

For reference

ENTSO-E, the European Network of Transmission System Operators for Electricity, is a cooperation association of European transmission system operators. Its 39 members, representing 35 countries, are responsible for the safe and coordinated operation of the European electricity system, the largest interconnected electricity network in the world.

Recall

Ukraine's Energy Minister Herman Galushchenko discussed deepening cooperation in the energy sector with his counterparts from the UK, France and Lithuania at a ministerial meeting in Paris on the occasion of the 50th anniversary of the International Energy Agency.

Halushchenko announces when Ukraine plans to start construction of large NPP units21.01.24, 18:42 • 30116 views

Volodymyr Omelchenko

Volodymyr Omelchenko

EconomyPolitics
Herman Galushchenko
Paris
France
Lithuania
United Kingdom
Europe
Ukraine
Brent
$65.29
Bitcoin
$82,901.80
S&P 500
$5,168.48
Tesla
$242.05
Газ TTF
$36.23
Золото
$3,040.51
Ethereum
$1,799.02