From December 1, the "ePoints" system for the military will start operating – President of Ukraine

The electronic points system ("ePoints") for the military will start operating on December 1. Its goal is to stimulate wider use of ground-based robotic systems on the front line. This was stated by President Volodymyr Zelenskyy during his evening address after the meeting of the Staff of the Commander-in-Chief on November 14, reports UNN.

We need more protection and more active operations. The unmanned systems forces – "Madjar's Birds", our other relevant units will be involved much more and will receive more resources. There is already expanded functionality for the military – we talked about this in various brigades – and starting from December 1, the electronic points system, e-points, should start working for the evacuation of wounded by ground-based robotic systems, and also for other uses of ground-based robotic systems by combat units. - stated the President of Ukraine in his address.

This step is part of a broader strategy to increase the activity of unmanned systems forces, such as "Madjar's Birds", and to strengthen protection in frontline and border areas where the occupiers use the tactic of "human safari".

It was previously reported that Ukraine is implementing a digitized bonus system for the military, which will allow exchanging e-points for confirmed combat damage for drones and electronic warfare equipment. This process, from order to delivery, will take several weeks, significantly accelerating the receipt of necessary technologies.

The Cabinet of Ministers supported the proposal of the Ministry of Strategic Industries to redirect the remaining funds of the Ministry of Strategic Industries. This will allow military units to accumulate points for hitting enemy targets and order Ukrainian-made UAVs and electronic warfare equipment.