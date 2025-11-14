From December 1, the "ePoints" system for the military will start operating – President of Ukraine

$42.060.03
48.880.23
ukenru
06:09 PM • 13489 views
The Rada is proposed to expand the grounds for banning departure from Ukraine: who will be affected
November 14, 04:09 PM • 23333 views
On November 15, schedules will be in effect throughout Ukraine: how many queues will be disconnected
Exclusive
November 14, 03:39 PM • 22232 views
Passing the heating season: how to reduce utility bills in winter
November 14, 03:03 PM • 20879 views
Series of strikes on Russian facilities: General Staff confirms hits in Novorossiysk, Saratov region, and Engels area
November 14, 02:48 PM • 19015 views
Ukrainian women will be able to receive 50,000 hryvnias: Zelenskyy signed a law on payments for childbirth
November 14, 01:30 PM • 15575 views
Zelenskyy removed Halushchenko and Hrynchuk from the National Security and Defense Council
November 14, 01:27 PM • 36580 views
Five iconic films of the 2000s: what to watch this weekendVideo
Exclusive
November 14, 01:14 PM • 29837 views
Minister of Education and Science Lisovyi dismissed former MP-bribe-taker Odarchenko from the post of rector of the State Biotechnological University, but there's a nuancePhoto
Exclusive
November 14, 09:52 AM • 52156 views
How pedestrians and drivers should act in the dark on roads during power outages: Oleksiy Biloshytskyi gave advicePhotoVideo
November 14, 07:50 AM • 31015 views
Ukraine recorded 161,000 AWOL cases in 10 months, four times more than last year - OpendatabotPhoto
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Electricity outage schedules
Popular news
The Defence Intelligence of Ukraine blocked freight traffic on the Trans-Siberian Railway: exclusive footage of the operation's preparationVideoNovember 14, 01:12 PM • 5054 views
Man who assaulted Ariana Grande in Singapore charged in courtNovember 14, 01:14 PM • 16509 views
Trump administration prepares to deport about 80 Ukrainians - WPNovember 14, 01:30 PM • 3972 views
"Go to war in Ukraine if you support it": Slovak schoolchildren stood up and left during a meeting with FicoVideoNovember 14, 03:35 PM • 6812 views
"Everything Everywhere All at Once" star Michelle Yeoh to receive Berlinale award for contribution to cinema04:53 PM • 10378 views
Publications
Five iconic films of the 2000s: what to watch this weekendVideoNovember 14, 01:27 PM • 36580 views
Minister of Education and Science Lisovyi dismissed former MP-bribe-taker Odarchenko from the post of rector of the State Biotechnological University, but there's a nuancePhoto
Exclusive
November 14, 01:14 PM • 29837 views
Balanced nutrition plate: what a balanced diet looks likePhotoNovember 14, 12:13 PM • 27850 views
How pedestrians and drivers should act in the dark on roads during power outages: Oleksiy Biloshytskyi gave advicePhotoVideo
Exclusive
November 14, 09:52 AM • 52156 views
Disability registration in Ukraine: has the new system improved?Photo
Exclusive
November 13, 02:40 PM • 281181 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Oleksandr Syrskyi
Joe Biden
Pedro Sánchez
Actual places
Ukraine
Great Britain
United States
White House
China
Advertisement
UNN Lite
"Everything Everywhere All at Once" star Michelle Yeoh to receive Berlinale award for contribution to cinema04:53 PM • 10437 views
Five iconic films of the 2000s: what to watch this weekendVideoNovember 14, 01:27 PM • 36582 views
Man who assaulted Ariana Grande in Singapore charged in courtNovember 14, 01:14 PM • 16572 views
Billie Eilish accused Elon Musk of accumulating wealth instead of saving the worldNovember 14, 09:46 AM • 33562 views
Naomi Campbell met the Pope in the VaticanPhotoNovember 12, 08:00 PM • 84583 views
Actual
Technology
Starlink
Heating
Social network
Gold

From December 1, the "ePoints" system for the military will start operating – President of Ukraine

Kyiv • UNN

 • 594 views

In Ukraine, from December 1, the "ePoints" system for the military will start operating, which will stimulate the use of ground robotic systems. It will allow exchanging points for combat damage for drones and electronic warfare equipment.

From December 1, the "ePoints" system for the military will start operating – President of Ukraine

The electronic points system ("ePoints") for the military will start operating on December 1. Its goal is to stimulate wider use of ground-based robotic systems on the front line. This was stated by President Volodymyr Zelenskyy during his evening address after the meeting of the Staff of the Commander-in-Chief on November 14, reports UNN.

We need more protection and more active operations. The unmanned systems forces – "Madjar's Birds", our other relevant units will be involved much more and will receive more resources. There is already expanded functionality for the military – we talked about this in various brigades – and starting from December 1, the electronic points system, e-points, should start working for the evacuation of wounded by ground-based robotic systems, and also for other uses of ground-based robotic systems by combat units.

- stated the President of Ukraine in his address.

This step is part of a broader strategy to increase the activity of unmanned systems forces, such as "Madjar's Birds", and to strengthen protection in frontline and border areas where the occupiers use the tactic of "human safari".

What is known about the "ePoints" system

It was previously reported that Ukraine is implementing a digitized bonus system for the military, which will allow exchanging e-points for confirmed combat damage for drones and electronic warfare equipment. This process, from order to delivery, will take several weeks, significantly accelerating the receipt of necessary technologies.

Recall

The Cabinet of Ministers supported the proposal of the Ministry of Strategic Industries to redirect the remaining funds of the Ministry of Strategic Industries. This will allow military units to accumulate points for hitting enemy targets and order Ukrainian-made UAVs and electronic warfare equipment.

Vita Zelenetska

War in UkraineEconomyPolitics
Technology
State budget
Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Ministry of Defense of Ukraine
Volodymyr Zelenskyy