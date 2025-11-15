$42.060.00
General Staff confirmed strike on Ryazan oil refinery and Russian facilities in temporarily occupied Crimea
November 15, 09:13 AM • 23656 views
Poland provides assistance to Ukrainian refugees for the last year - Nawrocki
November 15, 07:45 AM • 24295 views
In Ukraine, applications for financial assistance of 1000 hryvnias have started, but problems arise when registering for children
November 14, 06:09 PM • 40514 views
The Rada is proposed to expand the grounds for banning departure from Ukraine: who will be affected
November 14, 04:09 PM • 57118 views
On November 15, schedules will be in effect throughout Ukraine: how many queues will be disconnected
Exclusive
November 14, 03:39 PM • 40182 views
Passing the heating season: how to reduce utility bills in winter
November 14, 03:03 PM • 35195 views
Series of strikes on Russian facilities: General Staff confirms hits in Novorossiysk, Saratov region, and Engels area
November 14, 02:48 PM • 28321 views
Ukrainian women will be able to receive 50,000 hryvnias: Zelenskyy signed a law on payments for childbirth
November 14, 01:30 PM • 18835 views
Zelenskyy removed Halushchenko and Hrynchuk from the National Security and Defense Council
November 14, 01:27 PM • 63659 views
Five iconic films of the 2000s: what to watch this weekendVideo
From 1.5 to 3.5 queues: power outage schedules will be in effect for most regions of Ukraine on Sunday

Kyiv • UNN

 • 446 views

On November 16, power outage schedules will continue to be in effect in Ukraine for up to 3.5 queues. Restrictions will be applied throughout the day due to the consequences of massive Russian attacks on energy facilities.

On Sunday, November 16, power outage schedules will continue to operate in Ukraine. They will last throughout the day, affecting up to 3.5 queues. This was reported by "Ukrenergo," writes UNN.

On November 16, consumption restriction measures will be applied in most regions of Ukraine. The reason for the introduction of restrictions is the consequences of massive Russian missile and drone attacks on energy facilities.

- the message says.

The scope of restrictions will be as follows:

  • from 00:00 to 23:59 - hourly outage schedules from 1 to 3.5 queues;
    • from 00:00 to 23:59, power limitation schedules for industrial enterprises will also be in effect.

      Ukrenergo also warned that the time and scope of restrictions may change. Therefore, people are urged to follow the information on the official pages of the regional power companies.

      Part of Chernihiv region without electricity: Russian shelling damaged energy facility in Nizhyn district - oblenergo

      Olga Rozgon

      Society
      Electricity outage schedules
      Energy
      War in Ukraine
      Power outage
      Blackout
      Electricity
      Ukrenergo
      Ukraine