From 1.5 to 3.5 queues: power outage schedules will be in effect for most regions of Ukraine on Sunday

On Sunday, November 16, power outage schedules will continue to operate in Ukraine. They will last throughout the day, affecting up to 3.5 queues. This was reported by "Ukrenergo," writes UNN.

On November 16, consumption restriction measures will be applied in most regions of Ukraine. The reason for the introduction of restrictions is the consequences of massive Russian missile and drone attacks on energy facilities. - the message says.

The scope of restrictions will be as follows:

from 00:00 to 23:59 - hourly outage schedules from 1 to 3.5 queues;

from 00:00 to 23:59, power limitation schedules for industrial enterprises will also be in effect.

Ukrenergo also warned that the time and scope of restrictions may change. Therefore, people are urged to follow the information on the official pages of the regional power companies.

