Freight train collides with bus in Mexico: 10 dead, over 60 injured

At least 10 people died and 61 were injured in central Mexico as a result of a freight train colliding with a double-decker passenger bus.

It is noted that the accident occurred on Monday morning on a highway in the central state of Mexico.

According to local authorities, the collision occurred in an industrial zone on the highway between Atlacomulco, a city located approximately 115 km northwest of the capital Mexico City, and Maravatío, in the neighboring state of Michoacán.

There, a freight train collided with a double-decker passenger bus.

The Attorney General's Office of the State of Mexico reported that seven women and three men died. Some of the injured were in serious condition, while others were quickly discharged from the hospital.

According to preliminary data, the bus was moving on the railway tracks in heavy traffic when the locomotive suddenly appeared at high speed and crashed into the central part of the bus. The impact of the train dragged the bus along the tracks and threw it out of the frame. There were no barriers or other warning signs at the scene, and other vehicles also crossed the tracks before the collision.

Local authorities have not yet provided detailed information regarding the causes of the accident and who is responsible for the tragedy.

In February 2025, in the state of Tabasco (Mexico), a bus with 48 passengers collided with a truck, as a result of which 41 people died. After the collision, the bus caught fire.

