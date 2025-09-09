Freight train collides with bus in Mexico: 10 dead, over 60 injured

$41.220.13
48.160.03
ukenru
September 8, 05:31 PM • 11220 views
Enemy attacked Cabinet of Ministers building with Iskander missile - Yermak
September 8, 04:59 PM • 20012 views
Yermak discussed security guarantees and strengthening sanctions against Russia with Rubio
September 8, 03:42 PM • 24137 views
2026 World Cup Qualifiers: Ukraine national team to play second qualifying match against AzerbaijanPhotoVideo
September 8, 12:50 PM • 21695 views
NATO Secretary General to travel to London for Ramstein-format meeting on September 9
September 8, 12:30 PM • 42772 views
A military unit that committed war crimes in Bucha was attacked in Russia: there are dead and woundedPhoto
Exclusive
September 8, 12:10 PM • 25349 views
Deficit in Ukrainian pharmacies: one of the most popular drugs disappeared from sale, what happened and when to expect its return
Exclusive
September 8, 09:57 AM • 26459 views
The Cyber Corps of the HUR blocked fuel cards in Russia and “crashed” dozens of enemy online resourcesPhoto
Exclusive
September 8, 08:37 AM • 26627 views
Hryvnia on steroids: why September is traditionally a month of currency optimism and what to expect in the currency market
September 8, 06:26 AM • 27234 views
Russia and Belarus may attack NATO as part of the Zapad-2025 exercises: the Suwałki Corridor is under threat
September 8, 12:43 AM • 30219 views
On Monday, European leaders will arrive in the US to discuss an agreement on Ukraine - Trump
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+14°
1.7m/s
81%
753mm
Popular news
Near Kyiv, a guy beat two men with his feet and a stickSeptember 8, 05:08 PM • 3154 views
Lightning struck a sawmill in Kyiv region, causing a fire - SESVideoSeptember 8, 05:14 PM • 3352 views
What makes us eat more sugar? Scientists have found an unexpected reasonSeptember 8, 05:48 PM • 4970 views
Navrotskyi stated "different views" with Nausėda regarding Ukraine's EU membershipSeptember 8, 08:07 PM • 7444 views
Number of asylum applications from Ukrainians in the EU is growingPhoto10:29 PM • 4326 views
Publications
2026 World Cup Qualifiers: Ukraine national team to play second qualifying match against AzerbaijanPhotoVideoSeptember 8, 03:42 PM • 24137 views
AN-32P Firekiller: Ukrainian aircraft extinguishes large-scale fires abroadSeptember 8, 01:06 PM • 23275 views
MTV VMAs 2025 Winners: Lady Gaga and Ariana Grande Among the VictorsSeptember 8, 06:53 AM • 77428 views
How to get rid of ants in the apartment, garden and orchard: tipsPhotoSeptember 8, 06:30 AM • 60102 views
Even corruption crimes are not always subject to NABU investigation and not always subject to HACC jurisdiction, or how grounds for overturning a court decision arisePhotoSeptember 8, 05:30 AM • 60983 views
Actual people
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Marco Rubio
Andriy Yermak
Yulia Svyrydenko
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Kyiv Oblast
France
Belarus
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Apple to unveil iPhone 17 at "Awe Dropping": Should we expect "revolutionary" changes?September 8, 03:39 PM • 12829 views
The film "Nuremberg" with Russell Crowe and Leo Woodall is nominated for an Oscar and has already surprised criticsPhotoSeptember 8, 03:06 PM • 12921 views
MTV VMAs 2025 Winners: Lady Gaga and Ariana Grande Among the VictorsSeptember 8, 06:53 AM • 77431 views
Jessie J returned to the stage after cancer surgery: she performed with her two-year-old sonPhotoSeptember 7, 08:47 AM • 40701 views
A thousand times "yes": blogger Kvitkova is marrying Dynamo footballer BrazhkoPhotoVideoSeptember 6, 06:22 PM • 44629 views
Actual
Fake news
9K720 Iskander
Financial Times
Shahed-136
The Guardian

Freight train collides with bus in Mexico: 10 dead, over 60 injured

Kyiv • UNN

 • 68 views

In central Mexico, a freight train collided with a double-decker passenger bus, resulting in 10 deaths and 61 injuries. The accident occurred on a highway in the State of Mexico when the bus was moving on the railway tracks.

Freight train collides with bus in Mexico: 10 dead, over 60 injured

At least 10 people died and 61 were injured in central Mexico as a result of a freight train colliding with a double-decker passenger bus. This is reported by UNN with reference to Reuters, EFE.

Details

It is noted that the accident occurred on Monday morning on a highway in the central state of Mexico.

According to local authorities, the collision occurred in an industrial zone on the highway between Atlacomulco, a city located approximately 115 km northwest of the capital Mexico City, and Maravatío, in the neighboring state of Michoacán.

There, a freight train collided with a double-decker passenger bus.

The Attorney General's Office of the State of Mexico reported that seven women and three men died. Some of the injured were in serious condition, while others were quickly discharged from the hospital.

According to preliminary data, the bus was moving on the railway tracks in heavy traffic when the locomotive suddenly appeared at high speed and crashed into the central part of the bus. The impact of the train dragged the bus along the tracks and threw it out of the frame. There were no barriers or other warning signs at the scene, and other vehicles also crossed the tracks before the collision.

Local authorities have not yet provided detailed information regarding the causes of the accident and who is responsible for the tragedy.

Recall

In February 2025, in the state of Tabasco (Mexico), a bus with 48 passengers collided with a truck, as a result of which 41 people died. After the collision, the bus caught fire.

Bus overturns in Germany: Ukrainians among injured - media04.07.25, 16:17 • 2282 views

Vita Zelenetska

News of the World
Mexico City
Reuters
Mexico