Freedom of expression is guaranteed at the Olympic Games, but not on the field - CAS released its decision in the Heraskevych case

$42.990.04
51.030.17
ukenru
Exclusive
04:25 PM • 2400 views
"We need to protest" - Borzov on Heraskevych's case and the Russian flag at the Games
Exclusive
02:32 PM • 8738 views
"Vlad held up wonderfully and brilliantly presented his counterarguments": Geraskevych's lawyer spoke about the prospects of the lawsuit against the IOC
01:41 PM • 12656 views
Ukraine expects final approval of IMF deal in coming weeks
12:31 PM • 15488 views
Ukrainian delegation prepares for talks in Geneva on February 17-18, composition of negotiators determined - Umerov
Exclusive
February 13, 11:25 AM • 36899 views
Open competitions for public positions: instead of targeted "reboots," a systemic reform is needed
Exclusive
February 13, 10:00 AM • 52262 views
Why Donald Trump is not pressuring Russia: political scientist named reasons
February 13, 08:10 AM • 41219 views
Ukraine imposes sanctions on 91 vessels of Russia's "shadow fleet"
February 13, 07:58 AM • 29993 views
At "Ramstein", new contributions from 17 countries were agreed upon, as well as urgent delivery of missiles for Patriot
Exclusive
February 12, 04:21 PM • 40128 views
Who is a zoopsychologist and when does an animal really need a behavior specialist?
Exclusive
February 12, 04:03 PM • 64498 views
Checks began in the Verkhovna Rada canteen after suspicions of poisoning MPs
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+2°
1.7m/s
93%
733mm
Electricity outage schedules
Popular news
Masnytsia: history of the holiday and traditional dishesFebruary 13, 07:25 AM • 47082 views
Oksen Lisovyi signed an order on the reorganization of vocational education institutions - what will changePhotoFebruary 13, 09:08 AM • 13681 views
Top 5 detective films with a gripping plot and an unexpected endingVideoFebruary 13, 09:44 AM • 27081 views
NABU detective, who owns a collection of coins from tsarist Russia and millions in cash, has bought a second house for 3 millionFebruary 13, 10:22 AM • 21774 views
Former Deputy Head of the President's Office Shurma and his brother declared wanted - Ministry of Internal AffairsFebruary 13, 11:20 AM • 34146 views
Publications
Open competitions for public positions: instead of targeted "reboots," a systemic reform is needed
Exclusive
February 13, 11:25 AM • 36893 views
Why Donald Trump is not pressuring Russia: political scientist named reasons
Exclusive
February 13, 10:00 AM • 52253 views
Masnytsia: history of the holiday and traditional dishesFebruary 13, 07:25 AM • 47103 views
Expert explained why benefits for the aviation industry are an investment, not budget lossesFebruary 12, 11:15 AM • 66698 views
The PFU explained how people with limited mobility can quickly renew their pension after payments are suspendedFebruary 11, 01:50 PM • 107940 views
Actual people
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Friedrich Merz
Donald Trump
Andriy Sybiha
Mark Rutte
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Germany
Village
Great Britain
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Top 5 detective films with a gripping plot and an unexpected endingVideoFebruary 13, 09:44 AM • 27094 views
Natalia Mohylevska revealed her secret to losing 25 kg and shared her dietPhotoFebruary 12, 02:29 PM • 31186 views
Nazar Zadniprovskyi explained why Halyna Bezruk chose to work in Russia instead of UkraineFebruary 12, 01:20 PM • 34993 views
Alina Grosu revealed the gender of her firstborn to the song "Voloshky"VideoFebruary 12, 08:43 AM • 60843 views
Jennifer Aniston revealed how she stays in shape at 57February 11, 04:53 PM • 52565 views
Actual
Technology
Social network
Heating
Gold
Shahed-136

Freedom of expression is guaranteed at the Olympic Games, but not on the field - CAS released its decision in the Heraskevych case

Kyiv • UNN

 • 192 views

A special CAS commission rejected skeleton racer Vladyslav Heraskevych's lawsuit against the International Bobsleigh and Skeleton Federation and the IOC. The court noted that freedom of expression is guaranteed at the Olympic Games, but not on the field.

Freedom of expression is guaranteed at the Olympic Games, but not on the field - CAS released its decision in the Heraskevych case

The special CAS commission rejected the lawsuit of skeleton racer Vladyslav Heraskevych against the International Bobsleigh and Skeleton Federation and the International Olympic Committee, stating that freedom of expression is guaranteed at the Olympic Games, but not on the field. This is stated in the CAS decision, UNN reports.

The special CAS commission rejected Vladyslav Heraskevych's application and recognized that freedom of expression is guaranteed at the Olympic Games, but not on the field.

- the court's decision states.

The decision states that "the sole arbitrator, while fully understanding Heraskevych's desire to commemorate, is obliged to adhere to the rules set out in the IOC's Guidelines on Athletes' Expression."

The sole arbitrator believes that these guidelines strike a reasonable balance between the interests of athletes in expressing their views and the interests of athletes in receiving undivided attention to their sporting achievements on the field.

- the decision notes.

Recall

The Court of Arbitration for Sport rejected the lawsuit of Ukrainian skeleton racer Vladyslav Heraskevych, who was disqualified for his "helmet of memory" against the IOC.

The IOC disqualified Ukrainian Vladyslav Heraskevych before the first run of the 2026 Olympics in skeleton because he was supposed to start in a "helmet of memory" - as a sign of respect for fallen Ukrainian athletes and all our Heroes.

Heraskevych himself told reporters that he would appeal to the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS).

Vladyslav Heraskevych's lawsuit against the IOC and IBSF under an expedited procedure concluded on February 13.

Pavlo Bashynskyi

SportsPoliticsNews of the World
War in Ukraine
Ukraine