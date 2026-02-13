Freedom of expression is guaranteed at the Olympic Games, but not on the field - CAS released its decision in the Heraskevych case

The special CAS commission rejected the lawsuit of skeleton racer Vladyslav Heraskevych against the International Bobsleigh and Skeleton Federation and the International Olympic Committee, stating that freedom of expression is guaranteed at the Olympic Games, but not on the field. This is stated in the CAS decision, UNN reports.

The decision states that "the sole arbitrator, while fully understanding Heraskevych's desire to commemorate, is obliged to adhere to the rules set out in the IOC's Guidelines on Athletes' Expression."

The sole arbitrator believes that these guidelines strike a reasonable balance between the interests of athletes in expressing their views and the interests of athletes in receiving undivided attention to their sporting achievements on the field. - the decision notes.

The IOC disqualified Ukrainian Vladyslav Heraskevych before the first run of the 2026 Olympics in skeleton because he was supposed to start in a "helmet of memory" - as a sign of respect for fallen Ukrainian athletes and all our Heroes.

Vladyslav Heraskevych's lawsuit against the IOC and IBSF under an expedited procedure concluded on February 13.