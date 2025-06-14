$41.490.00
Zelenskyy stated that Ukrainian military liberated Andriivka in Sumy region
Zelenskyy stated that Ukrainian military liberated Andriivka in Sumy region
"I'm home. I'm free. I'm in Ukraine": touching photos and videos of Ukrainian defenders returned from captivity
Returning home after an educational exchange, 9 children in the hospital: new details of the accident with Ukrainians in France
World Blood Donor Day, Sevastopol City Day and Furniture Maker's Day: what else is celebrated on June 14
Three Ukrainians killed in tragic road accident in France - Zelenskyy
In Ukraine, children without mandatory vaccinations may be banned from attending educational institutions: the government has submitted a bill to the Rada
Five mini-series that keep you in suspense until the finale: what to watch this weekend
G7 Summit in Canada: What can Ukraine expect
All modernizations and replacement of components for military and aviation equipment undergo state certification and approval - representative of Ukroboronprom
The EU has agreed to extend temporary protection for refugees from Ukraine until March 2027
Fraudsters exposed in Kyiv demanded $200,000 for free EW systems for the Armed Forces

Kyiv • UNN

 576 views

Two Kyiv residents demanded $200,000 from a foreign company for assistance in allowing EW systems to be tested for the Armed Forces. They were detained after the transfer of money, and preventive measures have already been chosen for them.

In Kyiv, law enforcement officers detained two citizens who demanded 200,000 US dollars from representatives of a foreign company for assistance in admitting radio-electronic warfare (EW) equipment for testing for the needs of the Armed Forces of Ukraine. This is reported by UNN with reference to the Office of the Prosecutor General.

Details

It is noted that in Kyiv, two citizens, allegedly using personal connections with representatives of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine, created artificial obstacles during the supply of vehicles equipped with radar electronic warfare (EW) systems for the Defense Forces. 

Under the procedural guidance of prosecutors of the Office of the Prosecutor General, two citizens were notified of suspicion of obstructing the legitimate activities of the Armed Forces of Ukraine and receiving illegal benefits for influencing the decision of a person authorized to perform state functions, combined with the extortion of such benefits (Part 2 of Article 28, Part 1 of Article 114-1 and Part 2 of Article 28, Part 3 of Article 369-2 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine) 

- the statement reads.

The suspects assured the manufacturer's representatives that they had influential connections in the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine and for 200,000 US dollars would help to avoid obstacles during the testing of electronic warfare equipment.  

After the transfer of the agreed amount, both suspects were detained by law enforcement officers. 

Currently, preventive measures have been chosen for them.

It is worth noting that the cars were transferred to Ukraine free of charge. They were manufactured by a private foreign company, and payment for them was made by international partners. In the event of successful use of electronic warfare equipment in combat conditions in Ukraine, the manufacturing company would receive new orders 

- reported in the Office of the Prosecutor General.

The pre-trial investigation and operational support are carried out by the Security Service of Ukraine.

We will remind

A large-scale special operation of the National Police to combat the illegal trafficking of weapons and ammunition is underway in Ukraine. More than 500 searches are being conducted to improve security.

Misappropriated over UAH 12 million: former head of military logistics department suspected of unjustified asset acquisition09.06.25, 16:15 • 2682 views

Vita Zelenetska

Vita Zelenetska

Crimes and emergencies
Prosecutor General of Ukraine
Ministry of Defense of Ukraine
Security Service of Ukraine
Armed Forces of Ukraine
Kyiv
