Fraudsters exposed in Kyiv demanded $200,000 for free EW systems for the Armed Forces

In Kyiv, law enforcement officers detained two citizens who demanded 200,000 US dollars from representatives of a foreign company for assistance in admitting radio-electronic warfare (EW) equipment for testing for the needs of the Armed Forces of Ukraine. This is reported by UNN with reference to the Office of the Prosecutor General.

Details

It is noted that in Kyiv, two citizens, allegedly using personal connections with representatives of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine, created artificial obstacles during the supply of vehicles equipped with radar electronic warfare (EW) systems for the Defense Forces.

Under the procedural guidance of prosecutors of the Office of the Prosecutor General, two citizens were notified of suspicion of obstructing the legitimate activities of the Armed Forces of Ukraine and receiving illegal benefits for influencing the decision of a person authorized to perform state functions, combined with the extortion of such benefits (Part 2 of Article 28, Part 1 of Article 114-1 and Part 2 of Article 28, Part 3 of Article 369-2 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine) - the statement reads.

The suspects assured the manufacturer's representatives that they had influential connections in the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine and for 200,000 US dollars would help to avoid obstacles during the testing of electronic warfare equipment.

After the transfer of the agreed amount, both suspects were detained by law enforcement officers.

Currently, preventive measures have been chosen for them.

It is worth noting that the cars were transferred to Ukraine free of charge. They were manufactured by a private foreign company, and payment for them was made by international partners. In the event of successful use of electronic warfare equipment in combat conditions in Ukraine, the manufacturing company would receive new orders - reported in the Office of the Prosecutor General.

The pre-trial investigation and operational support are carried out by the Security Service of Ukraine.

We will remind

