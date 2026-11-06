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France will protect an airport in Poland through which Western aid is supplied to Ukraine

Kyiv • UNN

 • 8 views

Starting January 1, France will provide air defense for the area around Rzeszów Airport as part of a NATO mission. French systems will operate alongside U.S. Patriot systems.

France will protect an airport in Poland through which Western aid is supplied to Ukraine

France will take responsibility for the air defense of Rzeszów Airport in Poland—the main hub for the delivery of Western aid to Ukraine—as part of a NATO mission, the French ambassador to Warsaw said on Friday. Reuters reports, writes UNN.

Starting January 1, as part of NATO, France will take over the air defense of the area around Rzeszów. This will be the first time French equipment has been used for this purpose

- Ambassador Étienne de Poncins told journalists in Warsaw.

He noted that French air defense systems would operate alongside American Patriot systems. This will make it possible to test the interoperability of the two systems. The ambassador did not specify how long the French protection would last.

Currently, Rzeszów–Jasionka Airport is protected by Dutch Patriot systems, while Sweden will deploy its systems next month.

The President of Poland accused Tusk of attempting a coup over the reform of the Constitutional Tribunal03.11.26, 23:57 • 5106 views

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