France demonstrated military "muscle" at the Bastille Day parade

Kyiv • UNN

 • 2390 views

France held its traditional July 14 parade in Paris on Bastille Day, showcasing its military readiness and export defense systems. The parade involved 7,000 soldiers, 65 aircraft, and nearly 250 vehicles.

France demonstrated military "muscle" at the Bastille Day parade

Amid numerous international conflicts, the French armed forces are particularly keen to demonstrate their ability for rapid deployment.

UNN reports with reference to Europe1 and EFE.

Details

In a "more brutal world," the traditional July 14 parade, held on Monday in Paris, on the occasion of France's National Day - Bastille Day, drew attention to the extent to which the country's military possesses a "readiness" to conduct power operations.

Today, France showcased defense systems that have had the greatest export success in recent years.

Among them are Rafale fighter jets and Caesar self-propelled howitzers

- the media writes.

At the same time, it should be noted that the traditional parade on the Champs-Élysées in Paris included:

  • 7000 soldiers;
    • 65 aircraft;
      • almost 250 vehicles;
        • 200 horses of the Republican Guard.

          The parade itself began today with a troop review by French President Emmanuel Macron.

          During the parade, the army demonstrated its "operational reliability" and "strategic solidarity" with its partners, French observers write. Among the interesting details:

          The core of the July 14 parade in Paris consisted of units of the 7th Armored Brigade, which marched not in full dress uniform, but in operational combat gear in armored vehicles.

          President Macron prefers to strengthen the French defense budget

          Yesterday, Macron announced an increase in the defense budget by 6.5 billion euros by 2027.

          Freedom has never been under such threat as it is today, since 1945

          - Macron said in a speech to the army.

          The French president also condemned the fact that the international order after World War II is increasingly falling apart. The reason is that "there are no longer any rules, the law of the strongest prevails," Macron summarized.

          The Chief of the Joint Staff of the French Armed Forces, General Thierry Burkhard, warned at a rare press conference on Friday that Russia considers France its "main adversary" in Europe after Ukraine.

          Recall

          French President Emmanuel Macron announced an additional 6.5 billion euros in military spending over the next two years. This is due to new threats, including Russia, terrorism, and cyberattacks, with the aim of reaching 64 billion euros annually for defense by 2027.

          Ihor Telezhnikov

