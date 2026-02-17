$43.170.07
The effect of aphrodisiacs on libido - myth or science?
Exclusive
08:25 AM • 14764 views
SAP will request a million-dollar bail for Halushchenko
February 17, 04:30 AM • 26896 views
A large-scale missile attack on Ukraine caused an alarm throughout the country and the activation of air defense forces
February 16, 05:19 PM • 38355 views
Zelenskyy imposed sanctions against 10 Russian athletes who support aggression against Ukraine
Exclusive
February 16, 04:45 PM • 47396 views
The US softens its tone, Europe finally arms itself, and Ukraine remains in focus - results of the Munich Conference
February 16, 02:18 PM • 36530 views
Number of road accidents in Ukraine doubled in 5 hours amid bad weather, reaching 785 cases
Exclusive
February 16, 01:44 PM • 58594 views
What will happen to Kyiv if Russia strikes the Bortnychi Aeration Station
Exclusive
February 16, 12:57 PM • 33723 views
World, Technology, and Politics Reboot - February 17 Solar Eclipse in Aquarius
Exclusive
February 16, 11:42 AM • 64717 views
"Judges feel when a case is fabricated": ex-judge Sytnikov spoke about pressure on business and the reaction of the servants of Themis
February 16, 09:37 AM • 27820 views
Zelenskyy: Putin cannot be stopped with kisses or flowers, my advice to everyone is - don't do it
Publications
Exclusives
Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

France released a tanker suspected of belonging to Russia's "shadow fleet" after a fine

Kyiv • UNN

 • 126 views

France allowed the GRINCH tanker to leave its waters after the owning company paid a multi-million euro fine. The vessel was detained on suspicion of sanctions evasion and belonging to Russia's "shadow fleet."

France released a tanker suspected of belonging to Russia's "shadow fleet" after a fine

French authorities have allowed the detained oil tanker GRINCH to leave territorial waters after the vessel's owner company was ordered to pay a fine of "several million euros," French Foreign Minister Jean-Noël Barrot said on Tuesday, UNN reports.

Details

"Circumventing European sanctions has its price. Russia will no longer be able to finance its war with impunity through a 'shadow fleet' off our coast. The oil tanker Grinch will leave French waters after paying several million euros and spending three weeks of expensive detention in Fos-sur-Mer. We move on," Barrot wrote in his post on X.

As Reuters notes, the vessel left the Russian port of Murmansk in early January, sailing under the Comoros flag, French authorities said.

The vessel's owner company was ordered to pay a fine for failing to justify its flag, French authorities added in their statement.

Addition

The GRINCH vessel was detained in the Mediterranean Sea last month and then diverted to an anchorage near the French port city of Marseille on suspicion that it was part of a "shadow fleet" allowing Russia to export oil despite sanctions.

Julia Shramko

EconomyNews of the World
Sanctions
Energy
War in Ukraine
Reuters
Marseille
France