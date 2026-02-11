Four dead and three wounded in Dnipropetrovsk region after enemy strikes

As a result of enemy attacks on the Synelnykove district of Dnipropetrovsk region, four people were killed and three were injured. This was reported by the head of the OVA Oleksandr Hanzha, informs UNN.

Details

According to him, in the evening, the Russians attacked three settlements in the district. In one, a man was killed, and his wife was injured.

In another, the Russians killed a couple and their 45-year-old son. A man was injured. In yet another village, a woman was injured. - Hanzha said.

He clarified that the Russians attacked the Rozdorska, Pokrovska, Vasylkivska, Bohynivska communities. Fires broke out. 2 private houses were destroyed. A hospital, housing, and cars were damaged. A bus was destroyed.

Recall

On February 9, the Russian army launched a massive drone attack on Dnipropetrovsk region, as a result of which nine civilians, including a child, were injured in the Synelnykove district.

