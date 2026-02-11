Four dead and three wounded in Dnipropetrovsk region after enemy strikes

$43.090.06
51.250.13
ukenru
Exclusive
07:42 PM • 3410 views
Thousands of hryvnias in tips written off: Glovo reports technical glitch, promises to return money
05:25 PM • 9064 views
Heraskevych stated that he will compete at the 2026 Olympics only in a "memory helmet" despite the threat of disqualification
05:07 PM • 10552 views
Glovo automatically debits thousands for delivery "tips" and does not refund the money - Ukrainians are outragedPhoto
04:28 PM • 11071 views
Family of serviceman Nazar Daletsky does not have to return payments to the state - Ministry of Defense
February 11, 02:43 PM • 13330 views
Zelenskyy named territories as a matter for future negotiations with the US, expects a meeting on "Tuesday or Wednesday"
February 11, 01:50 PM • 20975 views
The PFU explained how people with limited mobility can quickly renew their pension after payments are suspended
February 11, 11:56 AM • 16527 views
European Parliament approves €90 billion loan for Ukraine
Exclusive
February 11, 09:46 AM • 20456 views
Psychologist explained how the concept of five love languages works in relationships
Exclusive
February 11, 09:00 AM • 32709 views
Property seizures, pressure, and dragging out cases: a retired judge named signs of politically motivated cases
February 11, 06:59 AM • 24573 views
Zelenskyy to announce plan for elections and referendum on February 24 - FT
Popular news
Viktor Orbán accused Brussels and Kyiv of a "war plan" against Budapest over Ukraine's EU accessionFebruary 11, 11:58 AM • 3500 views
Britney Spears sold the rights to her hits for hundreds of millions of dollarsFebruary 11, 12:28 PM • 13558 views
From "Doctor P" to "Odrex Case": 5 High-Profile Medical ScandalsPhotoFebruary 11, 12:28 PM • 19572 views
Rihanna fuels engagement rumors with ring on her fingerPhotoFebruary 11, 02:59 PM • 10577 views
Jennifer Aniston revealed how she stays in shape at 5704:53 PM • 5772 views
The PFU explained how people with limited mobility can quickly renew their pension after payments are suspendedFebruary 11, 01:50 PM • 20975 views
From "Doctor P" to "Odrex Case": 5 High-Profile Medical ScandalsPhotoFebruary 11, 12:28 PM • 19576 views
Why hundreds of thousands of pensioners had their payments suspended and how to restore themFebruary 11, 10:54 AM • 22799 views
Property seizures, pressure, and dragging out cases: a retired judge named signs of politically motivated cases
February 11, 09:00 AM • 32709 views
Starlink Whitelist: How to Properly Register Your Terminal via ASC or Diia, Step-by-Step GuidePhotoFebruary 10, 01:55 PM • 45068 views
Jennifer Aniston revealed how she stays in shape at 5704:53 PM • 5784 views
Rihanna fuels engagement rumors with ring on her fingerPhotoFebruary 11, 02:59 PM • 10580 views
Britney Spears sold the rights to her hits for hundreds of millions of dollarsFebruary 11, 12:28 PM • 13561 views
Bad Bunny's Super Bowl Halftime Show performance garnered over 128 million views - MediaFebruary 11, 08:43 AM • 16404 views
"This is my sin": Liliya Sandulesa spoke about pregnancy with Ivo Bobul and abortionFebruary 9, 05:00 PM • 32585 views
Actual
Four dead and three wounded in Dnipropetrovsk region after enemy strikes

Kyiv • UNN

 • 32 views

Four people were killed and three were injured as a result of Russian strikes on Synelnykove district. Houses were destroyed, a hospital and cars were damaged.

Four dead and three wounded in Dnipropetrovsk region after enemy strikes

As a result of enemy attacks on the Synelnykove district of Dnipropetrovsk region, four people were killed and three were injured. This was reported by the head of the OVA Oleksandr Hanzha, informs UNN.

Details

According to him, in the evening, the Russians attacked three settlements in the district. In one, a man was killed, and his wife was injured.

In another, the Russians killed a couple and their 45-year-old son. A man was injured. In yet another village, a woman was injured.

- Hanzha said.

He clarified that the Russians attacked the Rozdorska, Pokrovska, Vasylkivska, Bohynivska communities. Fires broke out. 2 private houses were destroyed. A hospital, housing, and cars were damaged. A bus was destroyed.

Recall

On February 9, the Russian army launched a massive drone attack on Dnipropetrovsk region, as a result of which nine civilians, including a child, were injured in the Synelnykove district.

Enemy attacked Dnipro, fire broke out - OVA09.02.26, 15:45 • 3589 views

Vadim Khlyudzinsky

SocietyWar in Ukraine
War in Ukraine