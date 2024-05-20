ukenru
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
Former Pentagon chief comments on the possibility of sending foreign troops to Ukraine

Former Pentagon chief comments on the possibility of sending foreign troops to Ukraine

Kyiv

 40814 views

Former Pentagon chief Robert Gates believes that the deployment of NATO troops to Ukraine should not be ruled out or publicized, emphasizing the importance of providing Ukraine with technical assistance such as air defense systems, artillery, missiles and ammunition.

Former U.S. Secretary of Defense Robert Gates believes that the deployment of NATO troops to Ukraine should not be ruled out. However, this is definitely not something that should be publicized. He said this in an interview with Margaret Brennan, commenting on the recent statement of French President Emmanuel Macron, CBS News reports, UNN.

Details

Apparently, some European leaders had a heart attack when Macron announced the deployment of NATO troops

Gates said ironically.

According to the former Pentagon chief, he is concerned about how much Kyiv's partners announce before they actually do it.

My concern is that our government talks too much, like other governments. Sometimes it is better to do and not say that you are doing it

Gates explained.

Today, he continued, technical assistance from the West is important for Ukrainians. It should include air defense systems, artillery, missiles and ammunition.

Blinken says the US is bringing Ukraine closer to NATO14.05.24, 20:21 • 87721 view

Lilia Podolyak

Lilia Podolyak

WarPoliticsNews of the World
united-states-department-of-defenseUnited States Department of Defense
natoNATO
emmanuel-macronEmmanuel Macron
united-statesUnited States
ukraineUkraine

