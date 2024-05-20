Former Pentagon chief comments on the possibility of sending foreign troops to Ukraine
Kyiv • UNN
Former Pentagon chief Robert Gates believes that the deployment of NATO troops to Ukraine should not be ruled out or publicized, emphasizing the importance of providing Ukraine with technical assistance such as air defense systems, artillery, missiles and ammunition.
Former U.S. Secretary of Defense Robert Gates believes that the deployment of NATO troops to Ukraine should not be ruled out. However, this is definitely not something that should be publicized. He said this in an interview with Margaret Brennan, commenting on the recent statement of French President Emmanuel Macron, CBS News reports, UNN.
Details
Apparently, some European leaders had a heart attack when Macron announced the deployment of NATO troops
According to the former Pentagon chief, he is concerned about how much Kyiv's partners announce before they actually do it.
My concern is that our government talks too much, like other governments. Sometimes it is better to do and not say that you are doing it
Today, he continued, technical assistance from the West is important for Ukrainians. It should include air defense systems, artillery, missiles and ammunition.
Blinken says the US is bringing Ukraine closer to NATO14.05.24, 20:21 • 87721 view