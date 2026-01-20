$43.180.08
Former Minister Kubrakov appointed as non-staff advisor to the president on infrastructure issues

Kyiv • UNN

 • 268 views

Oleksandr Kubrakov, former Minister of Infrastructure, has been appointed as a non-staff advisor to the President of Ukraine on infrastructure and cooperation with communities. The corresponding decree has been published on the President's website.

Former Minister of Infrastructure Oleksandr Kubrakov has been appointed as a non-staff advisor to the President of Ukraine on infrastructure and cooperation with communities. The corresponding decree No. 66/2026 was published on the President's website, UNN reports.

Appoint KUBRAKOV Oleksandr Mykolaiovych as Advisor to the President of Ukraine on Infrastructure and Interaction with Communities (non-staff)

- the decree states.

Addition

In 2021-2022, Kubrakov was the Minister of Infrastructure, and then headed the merged Ministry of Communities, Territories and Infrastructure Development. He was dismissed in May 2024. The Rada dismissed Vice Prime Minister Kubrakov.

After his dismissal, Kubrakov almost disappeared from the public sphere. In the summer of 2024, he and part of the ministry's team founded the analytical center We Build Ukraine, whose main task is to create an economic development strategy for the country during the war and after its end.

And in January 2025, the former minister became an advisor. Oleksandr Kubrakov became an advisor to the Minister of Defense on a voluntary basis to the then Minister of Defense of Ukraine Rustem Umerov on a voluntary basis.

Recall

On January 16, President Zelenskyy met with Oleksandr Kubrakov to discuss the emergency energy situation in Ukrainian cities and communities. They also discussed cooperation with partners to strengthen Ukraine's resilience and infrastructure development.

